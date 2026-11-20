Emilee Guzman arrested in West Virginia for Munchausen syndrome by proxy, falsely claiming her son had severe eating disorders to justify invasive medical procedures.

Emilee Guzman, a 29-year-old mother from Morgantown, West Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday, November 18, after authorities uncovered a severe case of medical child abuse. She is accused of fabricating life-threatening illnesses in her healthy two-year-old son to manipulate medical professionals and justify invasive treatments. This scheme subjected the toddler to over 175 unnecessary doctor visits in just over two years and culminated in a painful, non-essential gastric tube surgery.

Allegations Of Medical Fabrication

Emilee Guzman allegedly fabricated a diagnosis of microgastria, an extremely rare stomach condition, and claimed her son suffered from Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder. These false assertions led surgeons to believe the child could not eat, resulting in the insertion of a G-tube into his stomach. The decision to operate was based entirely on the mother's persistent and detailed lies regarding the boy's inability to consume food.

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During an interview with police on October 14, Emilee Guzman admitted she intentionally concealed her child's actual healthy diet from medical staff. She stated she feared that doctors would report her to Child Protective Services if they discovered the truth. This admission was a critical component in the investigation that eventually led to her arrest and the removal of the children from the home.

Discovery Of The Deception

The truth emerged after law enforcement removed the toddler from his parents' custody and placed him in foster care. Foster caregivers observed the boy consuming a wide variety of foods without any significant difficulty, directly contradicting the medical narratives provided by his mother. The caregivers also noted that the child was uncomfortable with the G-tube placement and actively resisted efforts to clean the site, indicating he was fully aware of the device and its presence.

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A child abuse pediatrician at West Virginia University Medicine Children's Hospital formally diagnosed the situation as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This condition involves a caregiver fabricating or inducing illness in a child, typically to gain attention or sympathy. The diagnosis confirmed that the medical interventions were entirely unnecessary and caused physical harm to the healthy toddler.

Squalid Living Conditions

Investigators discovered deplorable and squalid conditions inside the family's Morgantown residence that exacerbated the health risks for both the two-year-old and his nine-year-old brother. The home was filled with piles of rotting trash, animal feces, and potentially human waste. These unsanitary conditions attracted swarms of flies and cockroaches, exposing the children to severe health hazards and neglect.

Evidence also included text messages between Emilee Guzman and her roommate, Caitlin Meredith, which mocked the older boy's accidents and discussed physical punishment. The nine-year-old was often blamed by the adults for the squalid conditions inside the home, further isolating him within an abusive environment. These findings highlighted a pattern of emotional and physical mistreatment extending beyond the infant.

Charges And Official Response

Emilee Guzman faces a felony count of child neglect causing serious bodily injury due to the invasive surgery and medical abuse. Her husband, Milton Guzman-Cisneros, 47, and roommate Caitlin Meredith, 32, were cuffed and charged with misdemeanor counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury. All three individuals were arrested following a monthlong probe by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office.

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Monongalia County Sheriff Todd H. Forbes condemned the horrors of the case, emphasizing that medical child abuse requires far greater attention from the justice system. He called for stronger education, better training for professionals, and comprehensive legislation to protect vulnerable children from such exploitation. The Sheriff's Detective Division is requesting that anyone with additional information contact them at 304-291-7262.