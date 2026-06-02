Mother Dies After Being Dragged by Spooked Horse in Kent

A 59-year-old woman died after being dragged by a horse that bolted when startled by barking dogs. The incident occurred during a riding outing in Kent, leading to severe internal injuries and eventual death from organ failure and infection.

An inquest has detailed the tragic death of a 59-year-old mother following a harrowing incident involving a spooked horse. Ewa Larsson , a dog breeder and hotel manager from the village of Chilham in Kent , sustained catastrophic injuries after a cob horse named Davy bolted in panic when startled by barking dogs.

The incident occurred on August 27, 2025, as Ms Larsson and riding instructor Sally Deverill were leading the horses back to Cornilo Riding School in Sutton after a hack. When dogs began barking from a nearby garden on Beacon Hill, Davy became terrified and shot off down the road. Ms Larsson, who was leading the horse on foot after having fallen off earlier, attempted to hold on to the bridle but was dragged along the country lane.

She tripped and fell, and the horse cantered away, with the instructor believing Ms Larsson may have been trampled or kicked. Emergency services were called, and Ms Larsson was airlifted to hospital with severe internal injuries. Despite initial signs of recovery after a coma and surgery, her condition deteriorated due to organ failure and a relentless infection. She died on October 13, 2025.

Ms Larsson's partner, Nigel Anderson, described Davy as an unpredictable horse. He told the inquest that the animal had thrown Ms Larsson just weeks before the fatal incident, causing injuries to her buttocks and chin. Mr Anderson noted that his partner was a very strong-minded person who loved horses and riding as an escape from daily life. This determination may have contributed to her decision to lead the powerful, frightened horse on foot rather than waiting for assistance.

The inquest, held at Oakwood House in Maidstone, heard from Ms Deverill who recounted the sudden panic. She described seeing Ms Larsson pulling strongly on the lead but being unable to control the horse as it cantered away. Passers-by, including Hannah Stewart, assisted at the scene and noted Ms Larsson seemed stable but 'a bit woozy' before the air ambulance arrived.

The two horses were safely returned to the stables by other staff while Robert Hinks, owner of Cornilo Riding School, stayed with Ms Larsson until the helicopter came. Medical complications ultimately proved fatal. Mr Anderson explained that during the airlift, Ms Larsson went into cardiac arrest, raising concerns among doctors about her survival. After surgery, she spent time in a coma but began to show progress, coming off a ventilator and blood pressure medication.

However, the infection that had taken root during her initial trauma could not be stopped. Her organs began to fail, and she succumbed to the infection on October 13. The coroner's investigation continues to establish the full circumstances, including the horse's known temperament and the decisions made by Ms Larsson and the instructor in the moments before the accident.

The case highlights the inherent risks of handling animals, particularly horses that can be easily spooked, and the sometimes devastating consequences of such unpredictable behavior





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Accident Kent Inquest Animal Spooked Dog Barking Dragging Incident Riding School Ewa Larsson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eight-Year-Old Hero Dies Protecting Mother in Brutal Domestic AttackAn eight-year-old boy, Leland 'Lee' Arnett, died after being struck in the head with a baseball bat while attempting to shield his mother from her abusive boyfriend during a violent incident in De Soto, Illinois. The suspect, Marcus Moultrie, faces murder charges as the community mourns the loss of a young life marked by compassion and bravery.

Read more »

Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies After Protecting Mother in Domestic Violence AttackAn eight-year-old boy in Illinois died after being struck with a baseball bat while trying to protect his mother from her abusive boyfriend. The suspect faces murder charges.

Read more »

Kent man convicted of using stolen nurse identities to place 'impostor nurses' in nursing homesA King County jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges against a man who used stolen nurse identities to place unqualified workers in nursing homes.

Read more »

Joe Kent, Mike Huckabee feud on X over US relationship with IsraelFormer Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee got into a spat over the Israel-U.S. relationship.

Read more »