Lilia Nungaray and attorney Spencer Lucas challenge the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's suicide ruling for Xavier Nungaray, citing unreviewed evidence of prior assaults.

Lilia Paola Nungaray is demanding a complete reinvestigation into the death of her son, Xavier Nungaray, after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner concluded the seventeen-year-old died by suicide. The ruling has sparked intense legal and public backlash, with the family's attorney, Spencer Lucas, stating that the determination is unsupported by credible evidence and ignores the violent incidents that immediately preceded the tragedy. Nungaray, a student at Benjamin Franklin High School in the Highland Park neighborhood, jumped from a fourth-floor platform on September 30. The medical examiner's office issued its findings on Tuesday, asserting that Xavier intentionally jumped after a physical altercation in a classroom.

Disputed Details of the Final Brawl

The medical examiner's report provides a specific narrative of the events leading to the fall, stating that Xavier punched a male classmate who then hit him back multiple times. The report also notes that Xavier attempted to forcibly kiss a female student, who pushed him away before he went over the fourth-floor railing. Attorney Spencer Lucas argues that these details are insufficient to explain the fatal fall, suggesting that the report fails to account for the severity of injuries Xavier sustained during two separate assaults prior to the final incident. Lucas emphasized that the violence occurring before the jump cannot be ignored when determining the cause of death.

Also read Parents of Xavier Nungaray Sue LAUSD After Teen's Death

Family Challenges Evidence Review Process

Spencer Lucas, representing Lilia Paola Nungaray, raised serious questions about the investigative process, asking who was interviewed and what evidence was reviewed by the medical examiner. A primary point of contention is whether the examiner properly distinguished between the head and brain injuries Xavier suffered during the two prior assaults and those sustained in the fall. Lucas stated that the family has never had the opportunity to review the report or question the findings, describing the mother as blindsided by a determination she could not contest. The attorney noted that repeated requests for the report were ignored until it was released to the media without any prior notice to the family.

Advertisement

Negligence Claims Against LAUSD Escalate

Both of Xavier's parents, Lilia Paola Nungaray and William Amayo, have filed separate government claims accusing the Los Angeles Unified School District of negligence. These legal filings assert that a substitute teacher failed to physically intervene during the classroom fight, choosing only to yell at the students to stop. The district has rejected the mother's claim, prompting her legal team to pursue a full lawsuit, while attorneys for William Amayo expect a similar rejection for the father's claim. The legal teams argue that LAUSD has erected a barrier to transparency, refusing to share basic information such as past bullying incidents, the name of the alleged bully, or the identity of the substitute teacher involved.

Legal Action and Demand for Transparency

Lilia Paola Nungaray appeared at a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16, 2026, to file her claim against the school district. Spencer Lucas criticized the district for failing to offer any condolences to the family since Xavier's death, describing the treatment of the mother as equally outrageous as the suicide ruling. The legal teams are demanding full disclosure of all relevant records to build their case against the district. They contend that the district's refusal to provide information hinders the families' ability to seek justice for the loss of their son, who died after jumping from the fourth-floor platform of Benjamin Franklin High School in the Highland Park neighborhood.