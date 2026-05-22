Mother Demanding Answers After Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Houston Park

A mother is demanding answers after her 14-year-old son was shocked by an energized light pole, which led to his cardiac arrest at F.M. Law Park. The incident caused the teen to go into cardiac arrest, and he remains in the ICU dealing with heart issues and memory loss. The City of Houston is investigating the matter, and its priority is to ensure public safety and identify potential dangers for investigation and response.

A mother is demanding answers after her son was shocked by a light pole at a park owned by the City of Houston . The incident caused cardiac arrest and the teen remains in the ICU dealing with heart issues and memory loss .

The City of Houston is currently investigating with a statement from Mayor John Whitmire that they are taking this matter seriously and will provide an update after gathering accurate information. City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz expresses concern for the situation as the matter is under investigation and prays for the teen's recovery





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Mother Demanding Answers Son Shocked By Light Pole Heart Issues Memory Loss Houston FM Law Park City Of Houston Investigation Public Safety Priority City Addressing Potential Dangers

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