Mother, daughter sentenced in deadly San Jose daycare drowning case

A judge Friday sentenced two San Jose daycare owners, a mother and a daughter, convicted of child endangerment for the deaths of toddlers who drowned in a backyard pool.

A judge is expected to sentence a mother and daughter Friday in connection with a tragic drowning incident at a South Bay day care. A judge Friday sentenced two San Jose daycare owners, a mother and a daughter, convicted of child endangerment for the deaths of toddlers who drowned in a backyard pool.

Shahin Gheblehshenas, 67, who was convicted by a jury following a trial in March was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. Nina Fathizadeh, 43, who pleaded guilty on the same day the trial began, was sentenced to eight years in prison. The incident unfolded on the morning of October 2, 2023, at Happy Happy Daycare, an in-home center licensed in 2021 and run by Gheblehshenas and her daughter, Fathizadeh.

That day, three toddlers wandered into a backyard pool. Two children — 16-month-old Payton Cobb and 18-month-old Lillian Hanan — died. A third child survived after being hospitalized in critical condition. This is a developing story.

Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.





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