Mother Convicted of Killing Ex-Husband in Doorstep Acid Attack

A mother has been found guilty of manslaughter after orchestrating a doorstep acid attack on her ex-husband, Danny Cahalane, in exchange for £2,000. The fitness instructor was attacked by two men at his home in Plymouth, Devon, over a £120,000 debt after he gambled away a drug kingpin's money. He died from his injuries 10 weeks later.

A mother sobbed as she was today convicted of killing her ex-husband in a doorstep acid attack that she orchestrated with a crime boss and his gang of hitmen for £2,000.

Danny Cahalane was attacked by two men at his home in Plymouth, Devon, last February. The fitness instructor was the target of the doorstep acid attack over a £120,000 debt after he gambled away a drug kingpin's money. He died from his injuries 10 weeks later. His ex-wife Paris Wilson, 35, has been found guilty of manslaughter following an eight-week trial – but was cleared of murder





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Mother Convicted Manslaughter Doorstep Acid Attack Danny Cahalane £2 000 £120 000 Debt Gambling Drug Kingpin's Money Attack Died Ex-Wife Plymouth Devon Ramarnee Baka Abdulrasheed Adedoja Israel Augustus

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