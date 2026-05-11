Mother Convicted of Battering Her Infant Daughter Goes on Trial for Murder

Sarah Ngaba, 32, was found guilty in 2020 of inflicting ‘dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting’ head injuries on baby Eliza, then just seven weeks old. Eliza was discharged from hospital into foster care the month after the attack and survived for 33 months, until she ultimately died in hospital on August 15 2022 from a viral respiratory infection. Ngaba denies murder, arguing the killing was ‘infanticide’.

A mother convicted of battering her infant daughter has today gone on trial accused of her murder, after the child died from the catastrophic injuries two years later.

Sarah Ngaba, 32, was found guilty in 2020 of inflicting ‘dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting’ head injuries on baby Eliza, then just seven weeks old. The injuries suffered from the attack in November 2019, including a fractured skull, caused by a ‘combination of forceful shaking and a very significant impact to the head’. Yet before taking the 'visibly unwell' infant to hospital, Ngaba 'calmly' ran herself a bath and went to buy a lottery ticket, jurors were told today.

Eliza was discharged from hospital into foster care the month after the attack and survived for 33 months, until she ultimately died in hospital on August 15 2022 from a viral respiratory infection. She was two years old. Ngaba accepts that the head injuries were a cause of Eliza’s death because they left her ‘profoundly disabled and vulnerable to severe complications from infection, including death’, but denies murder.

Instead, she argues the killing was ‘infanticide’, a partial defence available in cases when the mother’s mind was ‘disturbed’ having not recovered fully from the effects of childbirth. Prosecutors have rejected her plea, meaning a jury at Birmingham Crown Court will be asked to decide whether mental disturbance reduced Ngaba’s ‘responsibility for killing her child’





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Sarah Ngaba Convicted Infanticide Murder Head Injuries Lottery Ticket Bath Foster Care Viral Respiratory Infection Mental Disturbance Responsibility Childbirth-Related Disturbance Of Mind Angry Frustrated Resentful Loss Of Self-Control Detachment Self-Concern Lack Of Proper Concern Grievous Bodily Harm With Intent Head Injuries Lottery Ticket Bath Foster Care Viral Respiratory Infection Mental Disturbance Responsibility Childbirth-Related Disturbance Of Mind Angry Frustrated Resentful Loss Of Self-Control Detachment Self-Concern Lack Of Proper Concern

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