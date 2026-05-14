Mother Charged with Injury to Child After Daughters' Drowning in Texas

Laura Nicholson, a young mother, was charged with two counts of injury to a child after her two daughters, Kelsey and Kinsley, were found floating in their grandmother's pool in Katy, Texas. The girls' deaths were initially thought to be a tragic accident but toxicology results later revealed cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine in their blood. The case highlights the dangers of drug use and the importance of locking swimming pools and supervising children around water.

Laura Nicholson , a 23-year-old mother, was charged with two counts of injury to a child after her two daughters, Kelsey and Kinsley , were found floating in their grandmother's pool in Katy , Texas .

The girls' deaths were initially thought to be a tragic accident but toxicology results later revealed cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine in their blood. The investigation into how the girls were exposed to cocaine is still ongoing. The case highlights the dangers of drug use and the importance of locking swimming pools and supervising children around water





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Laura Nicholson Kelsey Kinsley Drowning Cocaine Injury To A Child Texas Houston Katy Drug Allegations Department Of Family Services Corey Kite Jewelry Business Father's Day Second Birthday Party Disney-Themed Grief Acceptance Support Group Donations Agony

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