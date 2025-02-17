Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Appoints First Female Pastor

Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia is making history with the appointment of its first female pastor, Reverend Carolyn Cavaness. Reverend Cavaness leads the congregation at the oldest continuously owned parcel of land by African Americans. She shares her experience of leading this historic church during Black History Month and discusses the significance of this appointment.

Prior to Mother Bethel, Pastor Carolyn Cavaness preached at AME's in Sharon Hill and Ardmore. Pastor Cavaness is closing in on 100 days with the congregation and is already making an impact.

\'During this Black History Month I have had young people, even in our congregation or our community that say, ‘Reverend you are our black history hero’,' said Cavaness. Pastor Cavaness says she’s even spoken with Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia’s first female mayor, about this historic moment. \'Every Sunday there’s nerves going into it, to be able to stand in the gap before God‘s people and then it’s even more to stand on the sacred ground. There’s moments where I get choked up and then have to say, ‘okay Carolyn you gotta get it together’, because people are in need of a word from God,' said Pastor Cavaness





