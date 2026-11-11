Mother arrested, accused of chaining child with special needs to fence in Florida

A Florida mother is facing felony charges, accused of leaving her child, who has special needs, chained to a fence.

A Florida mother is facing felony charges, accused of leaving her child, who has special needs, chained to a fence. A Florida mother is facing felony charges, accused of leaving her child, who has special needs, chained to a fence.

Newly released body camera video from the July incident shows the moment officers arrived at the home in Hialeah, Florida. The child's mother, identified as 34-year-old Yashira Maldonado, reportedly told police she was overwhelmed and wanted a break, and knew what she did "looks bad and is wrong.

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"Mayor-elect Nithya Raman receives warm welcome from Los Angeles City Council at 1st meeting after election win Police said the child was chained at the waist and left in the sun without water, shoes or any supervision. Maldonado was arrested and is facing felony charges of child abuse and neglect. She has since been released from jail on bond.

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