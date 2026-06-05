Mother and Wife Clash Over Public Announcement of Influencer's Death

The online community is reeling after the death of social media influencer Alex Cimo, who passed away at the age of 32 after a hard-fought battle with Stage IV colon cancer. His wife, Bryttni, has expressed frustration over the way his death was publicly announced by his mother, Alonzo, who shared a post on LinkedIn stating that Alex had passed away. Bryttni had made plans to announce the news in her own time, but felt that her husband's mother had jumped the gun.

Bryttni Cimo , the wife of late social media influencer Alex Cimo , has expressed frustration over the way his death was publicly announced by his mother, Alonzo .

Alonzo had shared a post on LinkedIn stating that Alex had passed away after a hard-fought battle with Stage IV colon cancer. Bryttni had made plans to announce the news in her own time, but felt that her husband's mother had jumped the gun. In a series of posts on X, Bryttni explained that she had wanted to wait a couple of weeks before making any announcement, so that she could deal with her pain and grief in private.

She also mentioned that she was dealing with additional stressors, including someone trying to hack her X account and figuring out how Alex's obituary was written by someone she did not know in San Francisco. Alonzo's post had been made without Bryttni's consent, and she felt that it had been a breach of her trust.

Bryttni had been open with her fans about Alex's cancer journey, and had even celebrated his birthday in April by commemorating how he had defied the odds following a stage 4 cancer colon diagnosis. Alex had been a popular social media influencer, and his death has been met with an outpouring of love and support from his fans. Bryttni has asked for time and space to grieve, and has promised to answer questions from her fans when she is ready.

The online community has been quick to respond, with many people expressing their support and understanding for Bryttni's feelings. The incident has highlighted the importance of respecting people's boundaries and wishes, especially in times of grief and loss. Alex's death is just one of several high-profile celebrity deaths that have occurred in recent years. Other notable deaths include Amy Winehouse, Prince, and Whitney Houston.

In related news, Lena the Plug has filed for divorce from Adam22, and is seeking custody of their children. The split has been amicable, and the two are working together to co-parent their kids. The news of Alex's death has been met with shock and sadness from the online community, and many people are taking to social media to pay their respects and offer their condolences to Bryttni and her family.





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Alex Cimo Bryttni Cimo Alonzo Stage IV Colon Cancer Social Media Influencer Death Announcement Grief Loss Online Community

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