Mother and son missing from Marysville since April

A 21-year-old mother and son have been missing from Marysville since April.

Kaleah Harris and her son have been missing since April. Kaleah Harris and her infant son Olijuanwon, known as “Bubbie,” have been missing since April 24, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Kaleah is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police stated. Anyone with information on the mother and son’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Marysville Police Department at 425-407-3999. Seattle nurse and park ranger dies in fall on Mount McKinley in Alaska A Seattle nurse and U.S. park ranger died on Thursday while she was mountaineering on Mount McKinley in Alaska and fell into a crevasse.

New Crocodile owners aim to revamp shuttered downstairs venuesA Pierce County judge set bail at $250 for Waleed Emad Essakhi, the teen accused of stabbing four students and a security guard Tacoma's Foss High School. A Tesla driver drove through a residential garage in Redmond Monday, causing significant damage to the home after the vehicle's autopilot feature malfunctioned.

Why 45 is the new 50: The updated playbook for colon cancer screenings Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise.





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