Mother and daughter killed in suspected grizzly bear attack on Bella Coola trail

Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, were found dead after going missing on the Snooka West Trail near their Bella Coola home in British Columbia. Conservation officers are searching for the bear or bears involved.

A Canadian woman and her daughter were killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack while hiking on a trail near their home in Bella Coola, British Columbia, according to authorities.

Jennifer Balcarras, 48, an art therapist, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, went missing after going for a walk on the Snooka West Trail, just minutes from their home. The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said the discovery was made near the Snooka West Trail after the family reported two people missing. Loved ones grew concerned when Balcarras failed to show up for a scheduled online meet-up, her brother Matt Balcarras told reporters.

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Search And Rescue Teams Discover Victims

After failing to reach the pair, relatives asked the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for a welfare check. One person was found dead Monday afternoon by search and rescue teams, BCCOS Inspector Jeff Tyre said. The second person's remains were found Tuesday afternoon. Tyre said there was evidence to suggest a bear may have been involved.

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He noted that officers were actively working to locate and capture any bears involved and said it was not immediately clear if more than one animal was responsible. No bears have been captured, and the public was asked to avoid the trail area. The Conservation Officer Service said it is not clear how many bears may have been involved in the attack. Any captured bear will be assessed, conservation officials said in a statement.

If it is determined to have been involved in the attack, it will be dispatched in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to protect public safety. Our thoughts are with the family of the victims during this tragic time, Tyre said. We are in contact with the family to offer any support we can as we continue to investigate this incident.

Family And Colleagues Remember Victims

Matt Balcarras expressed shock over the location of the attack, emphasizing that his sister and niece were experienced in the region. He said Balcarras was in Bella Coola to work as an art therapist at a school. The Central Coast Teachers Association said it was deeply saddened by the deaths. Jenny devoted countless hours to connecting with the students she served and worked closely with teachers and other staff supporting their well-being, the association said in a statement.

At the heart of her work was a commitment to building relationships and helping students feel known, heard, and supported, the association added. The coroner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to stay away from the trail area while officers continue their search for the animals involved.