Alameda County Sheriff's Office says Alexia Nieves Solache and Veronica Rangel were arrested after a stabbed man's body was found near Livermore, California.

Two women, identified as 22-year-old nursing student Alexia Nieves Solache and her mother, 55-year-old Veronica Rangel, have been accused of murdering 40-year-old Marcelino Perez Jimenez and dumping his body near Livermore, California. Both suspects have since been arrested and placed in jail 'for murder,' according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Jimenez was last seen on August 22 when he entered a residence with Solache at the Pavona Apartments in San Jose. He had reportedly spent time at a homeless shelter in San Jose, and his body was later found in the Livermore area.

Also read California nursing student, 22, stabs man to death then dumps him in ravine with help from her mom: cops

How the Body Was Found Near Livermore

Alameda County Sheriff's Office officials received a report about a dead body on the afternoon of August 25 near Tesla Road and Eagle Run Road, close to Livermore. The reporting party had been driving when he pulled over after noticing what appeared to be a concealed person in a ravine.

Deputies arrived at the scene and confirmed that a deceased person was located there. The sheriff's department said on October 30 that its preliminary investigation had revealed these details, which formed the basis of the homicide inquiry.

Advertisement

Officials stated that the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and that his death was ruled a homicide. They also noted that the residence where Jimenez was last seen was not associated with him, meaning he had no connection to the home where he was last known to have gone.

Security Footage and the Suspect Vehicle Trail

Security footage was a central piece of the case, showing two people, allegedly Solache and her mother, moving a large box and placing it into a rental car. The footage was recorded the day after Jimenez was last seen, on August 23, according to the account of the case.

Deputies also identified a suspect vehicle seen traveling from the residence in San Jose to the area of Tesla Road in the unincorporated part of Livermore, where the victim was located. Officials said the homicide occurred at the residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street.

Investigators therefore linked the travel path of the suspect vehicle to the place where the body was discovered. The sheriff's office described the two female suspects as mother and daughter, and both have since been arrested and placed in jail.

Advertisement

Jurisdiction, Charges, and the San Jose Homicide Count

San Jose police are still looking into the case, and the homicide is being investigated as the city's 24th homicide this year. The San Jose department's role is distinct from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, which handled the report and scene in the Livermore area.

Solache and Rangel are described as suspects, and their accounts have not been reported in the source material. Every allegation in this case remains unproven in court, and the charges reflect what authorities have stated so far.

For residents of San Jose and nearby communities, the case shows how a homicide that begins at a San Jose residence can end in a neighboring county, requiring coordination between two law enforcement agencies. Further updates on charges, court proceedings, or additional arrests were not detailed in the available report.