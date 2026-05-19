Mother and Daughter Arrested for Pulling Hair at Cheltenham Festival

Police are searching for a mother and daughter who yanked a clump of a woman's hair out in the toilet at Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick's Thursday. The attack took place in front of horrified racegoers behind the famous Guinness Village stage.

Police are hunting for a mother and daughter who yanked a clump of a woman's hair out in the toilet at Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick's Thursday.

Officers launched a probe following the attack at the racecourse in Gloucestershire on March 13, just after 1pm. The violent fight broke out in front of horrified punters behind the famous Guinness Village stage. Six women became embroiled in the ruckus as they screamed expletives at one another, pulled each other's hair and grappled on the floor.

In footage of the carnage, stunned onlookers could be heard saying 'Oh my God' as a woman in a checked jacket launched a slew of punches on a redhead who was dragged to the ground. She then screamed 'Get your f*** ginger ****'. Security raced to the toilets where two of the women had locked themselves in a cubicle, and were led off the premises.

Gloucestershire Police have now released images of two women they would like to 'identify' in connection with the attack - who are believed to be mother and daughter. Gloucestershire Police have now released images of two women they would like to 'identify' in connection with the attack - who are believed to be mother and daughter The woman in her 20s was wearing a fluffy brown coat and knee-high heeled boots.

The force described the victim as a woman in her 20s - whose hair was pulled out in a clump and who was hit around the head multiple times. A spokesman said: 'Investigating officers have completed a number of enquiries since the incident, but are yet to identify those involved, and they are now asking for the public's help.

'They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who may be able to help identify the women. ' One of the women is described as being in her 50s with 'long straight blonde hair just below shoulder length' - wearing a black and white tweed cape-style coat, a black top, black tights and black knee-high heeled boots. The other woman is described as in her 20s, with 'curly blonde hair'.

She was wearing a fluffy brown coat and knee-high heeled boots. The force said 'it is recognised the images are not the clearest'. A witness previously told The Sun: 'I was at the Guinness stage having a little boogie. I went to the loo and walked in, and this big fight started.

'Someone called the security and they came in and dragged the girls out of the loos and they got escorted out. A short one-minute clip of a violent fight which broke out in front of horrified racegoers behind the famous Guinness Village stage Shocked onlookers could be heard saying, 'Oh my god' as a woman wearing a checked jacket begins to launch a slew of punches on a redhead Read More Moment fight erupts in the ladies' toilets at Cheltenham with women yanking each other's hair 'The older woman kept going on about something about her daughter.

' The witness believed the redhead may have said something to the daughter of the woman in the checked jacket. Cheltenham Racecourse said at the time: 'When it comes to any form of antisocial behaviour we operate a strict zero-tolerance policy.

'This was an isolated incident involving a small number of racegoers which was dealt with quickly by our security team and resulted in two racegoers being ejected from the racecourse. ' Anyone who has information has been asked to contact police online by completing a form quoting occurrence 53260012005





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Cheltenham Festival Hair Pulling Mother And Daughter Police Search Racegoers Violent Fight

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Mother and Daughter Arrested for Pulling Hair at Cheltenham FestivalPolice are searching for a mother and daughter who yanked a clump of a woman's hair out in the toilet at Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick's Thursday. The attack took place in front of horrified racegoers behind the famous Guinness Village stage.

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