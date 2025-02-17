Mother and Children Carjacked on Chicago's West Side, Offenders Crash Car on Expressway

A harrowing incident unfolded on Chicago's West Side early Monday morning when a woman and her two young children were victims of a carjacking. The carjackers, after fleeing with the 6-year-old boy still inside, crashed the vehicle on an expressway. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in either the carjacking or the crash.

A woman traveling with two small children was carjacked on Chicago’s West Side early Monday morning before the carjackers crashed on an expressway. The initial carjacking took place in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old woman and the two boys, age 1 and 6, were sitting inside a car around 4:20 a.m. when they were approached by two unknown male offenders.

The offenders implied they had a gun and forced the woman and the 1-year-old out of the car. The carjackers then fled in the car with the 6-year-old boy still inside. The boy was removed from the car and found a short distance away. The woman and kids were not harmed. The offenders then fled again and crashed the car on the expressway. Again, no injuries were reported. Illinois State Police were called to that scene on Interstate 290 eastbound at the ramp to Interstate 90 northbound around 4:43 a.m. Police arrested one offender. The carjacker was not identified. Charges are pending. Area detectives are investigating





CARJACKING CHICAGO POLICE EXPRESSWAY CHILDREN

