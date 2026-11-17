San Mateo police officers arrested a 35-year-old woman, her two children, ages 9 and 12, and her 24-year-old friend after they were observed allegedly stealing goods and hiding them in a stroller while shopping at Macy's in Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo, police said.

Two women and two children were arrested after allegedly shoplifting nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from two malls in San Mateo and Palo Alto, on Sunday.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, San Mateo Police officers arrested a 35-year-old woman, her two children, ages 9 and 12, and her 24-year-old friend after they were observed allegedly stealing goods and hiding them in a stroller while shopping at Macy's in Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo. According to police, the woman, who was pushing a toddler in the stroller, her two daughters and a second woman were eventually stopped and arrested in front of H&M. Both adults were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of theft, lying to police, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

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The toddler and two minor children were released to their fathers, but police said that charges for the two who participated in the theft will be forwarded to Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for prosecution.2 hours agoPolice estimated the group allegedly stole $1,205.99 in goods from Macy's, $208 from H&M and $280 from Foot Locker. Their vehicle, parked in the mall parking lot, had additional goods lifted from Victoria's Secret, Miniso, GAP and Lululemon, along with merchandise from Alo, taken earlier in the day from Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.

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