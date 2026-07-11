Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC for 2026 Holiday Season

The 76-foot, 11-ton Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York, arrived at Rockefeller Center on Saturday morning, kicking off the holiday season with Meet the Tree Day. It will be lit on Dec. 2 and displayed until Jan. 9, 2027.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday morning, completing its journey from West Edmeston, New York. The 11-ton, 76-foot tall Norway spruce traveled to the city on a 100-foot-long trailer.

The truck made a right turn into the plaza at around 7:30 a.m. Hundreds of awestruck onlookers lined the area to catch a glimpse of the tree during Meet the Tree Day. Fake snow pumped into the plaza as a spike was driven into the tree's trunk with a sledgehammer. The family that donated this year's tree helped the crew drive the spike, following an annual tradition.

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Crane Lifts Tree Into Place

The tree was then lifted off its trailer by crane and secured into its stand above the ice skating plaza. It will soon be surrounded by scaffolding so crews can wrap it in 50,000 multicolored LED lights and top it with a 900-pound Swarovski star. The Norway spruce was cut down on Thursday in West Edmeston and lowered by crane onto the trailer.

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It was chosen by Rockefeller Center's head gardener Erik Pauze, who has selected the tree for the last 30-plus years. The tree stands between 49th and 50th streets and 5th and 6th avenues. Mike and Tammy Valvano of Florida were on the last day of their NYC trip when they got an early Christmas present: the news of the tree's arrival. It's a legend.

It's one of these things that you see, you hear about, and you figure, once in a lifetime, we're already here, we might as well come and see it, Mike, 56, told The Post. I've always wanted to come to the city for Christmas, because New York's magical, added Tammy, 58.

Visitors Share Holiday Traditions

It's been cool to see all these shops getting their Christmas stuff going, and the fact that we get to be here for this before we have to leave, at least we get to see the tree. Emily Avedikian and her daughter, Ava, have made an annual tradition of watching the tree go up before heading to see the Rockettes perform at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. We come for this and the Rockettes. This is my third time coming.

It's how we kick off the Christmas season. It's one of my favorite traditions, said Emily, 35, of Houston, Texas. It's so special to be in New York at this time of the year. You definitely feel the Christmas spirit in the air.

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The tree is a big part of celebrating Christmas. I love it, added little Ava, 6. It's fun. The plaza is also celebrating the 90th season of The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

Holiday workshops were held for Meet the Tree Day, where families could write holiday letters, add acts of kindness to The Caring Tree, and make handmade keepsakes. A special event on Nov. 14 at HERO in Rockefeller Center will take fans on a journey from New York City to the North Pole in a recreation of the classic holiday movie Elf.

Elves and Lights Celebrated

Guests can step into Papa Elf's storybook to discover how elves live, work and play, and travel through sites from the movie like the Candy Cane Forest, Santa's workshop and Gimbels department store. The world will get its first official look at the illuminated tree during the tree-lighting ceremony, with the airing of Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2 on NBC and Peacock.

Millions will make their way to Rockefeller Center during the Christmas season to visit and get photos by the tree, just as they have since the first tree was displayed there in 1931. The tree will remain on display until Jan. 9, 2027. After it is taken down, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, extending its mission to spread joy and cheer far beyond the holiday season.