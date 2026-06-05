Most US Adults Believe Country is No Longer a Great Place for Immigrants

A new survey by AP-NORC finds that most adults in the US believe the country is no longer a great place for immigrants, with nearly a third saying they know someone affected by Trump's mass deportation campaign.

A new survey by AP-NORC finds that most adults in the US believe the country is no longer a great place for immigrants, with nearly a third saying they know someone affected by Trump's mass deportation campaign.

The survey, conducted among over 2,500 adults in the US, found that around 6 out of 10 adults say the country used to be a great place for immigrants, but no longer is. A third of adults, and over half of Hispanic adults, say they or someone they know has started carrying proof of their immigration status or US citizenship, been detained or deported, changed travel plans, or significantly altered their routines due to their immigration status.

The survey comes as the Supreme Court is considering whether to allow the Trump administration to restrict birthright citizenship. Many Americans, including some who are not directly affected by the policies, are expressing concern and outrage over the treatment of immigrants under the Trump administration. Some, like Kathy Bailey, a 79-year-old Democrat from Illinois, have seen the impact of the policies even in their local communities.

Bailey, who attends a small town's swimming class regularly, said that two women in the class, both US naturalized citizens, have started carrying their passports when they leave their homes. One of the women, who is from Latin America, has been particularly worried about standing out in a predominantly white community, Bailey said.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Trump Administration Birthright Citizenship Supreme Court US Adults

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Farmers, ranchers believe drought concerns in Utah grow beyond this seasonAs drought conditions continue to grip Central Utah, many farmers and ranchers say the concern is no longer just about this season — it’s about the future of agriculture itself.

Read more »

Trump Suffers Crushing Poll Defeat Against Sex Attack VictimA new poll finds Americans overwhelmingly believe E. Jean Carroll over the president.

Read more »

Pennsylvania kindergarten graduation ceremony descends into chaos as baby caught up in brawl among adultsA baby was caught in the middle of a brawl involving two men at a Pennsylvania kindergarten graduation ceremony, shocking video showed. The two adults scrapped near chairs as all hell broke loose i…

Read more »

US teens and young adults increasingly turning to AI chatbots for mental health adviceA new study has found that nearly 1 in 5 US teens and young adults are using AI chatbots for mental health advice, with most users not disclosing their use to anyone. The study suggests that AI chatbots have become a common source of mental health advice for adolescents and young adults.

Read more »