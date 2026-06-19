Most Powerful Surviving Supes in The Boys Universe After Season 5

Following the dramatic finale of The Boys season 5, which saw the demise of Homelander, The Seven, and Billy Butcher, the balance of power has shifted dramatically. This analysis ranks the most powerful supes who remain alive, considering their abilities, combat prowess, and narrative impact. From Zoe Neuman's lethal tentacles and Harper's power mimicry to Annie January's seasoned resilience and Cate Dunlap's mind control, these survivors now dominate a world with fewer threats.

The conclusion of The Boys season five marked a definitive end to the primary narrative arc of the series, leaving space for potential spinoffs while delivering closure for most central characters.

The season maintained the franchise's tradition of high-stakes drama, resulting in significant casualties among its roster of superheroes. Homelander, the most formidable supe since the inception of the series, was ultimately stripped of his powers and killed. The Seven, as an institution, were largely dismantled through death, and Billy Butcher also met his end. Even Ryan, Homelander's son, lost his abilities, drastically altering the power dynamics within this universe.

With the removal of these apex figures, the remaining supes who survived the finale now occupy a uniquely dominant position, facing far fewer threats capable of challenging them. As the franchise prepares to move forward with projects like Vought Rising, it is an opportune moment to evaluate the most powerful supes who remain alive following the conclusion of The Boys. Zoe Neuman, despite not inheriting the full extent of her mother's power, possesses a dramatically underrated and lethal ability.

Her tentacle-like mouths are exceptionally dangerous, evidenced by her ability to kill multiple CIA agents and sever Kimiko's arm. Her most impressive feat was the elimination of Vikor, a supe who had been troubling the Gen V protagonists. While she benefits from an element of surprise due to her unimposing appearance, this very trait contributes to her effectiveness. Zoe demonstrates resilience, withstanding impacts and gunfire with minimal reaction, though she is not completely impervious.

Her range is limited, but potential for growth exists. Limited screen time notwithstanding, her combat proficiency establishes her as a high-level threat. Harper, arguably the most overlooked supe in the franchise, transcended her supporting role in Gen V to prove indispensable. Initially seeming to possess only a tail, she revealed the ability to mimic any supe's power for a brief period, up to one minute.

This includes copying both minor abilities like Emma's shrinking and major powers such as Homelander's full skill set. Although the time constraint is significant, Harper can engage any opponent on equal footing for short bursts and instantly masters the copied powers. In team scenarios, her versatility makes her one of the most valuable survivors, securing her place among the strongest. Annie January, known as Starlight, may appear less powerful when considering her raw abilities alone.

Her energy-to-light blast power has been circumvented by numerous foes, and she was even overpowered by Oh Father's supersonic voice. However, her true strength lies in extensive combat experience against seemingly invincible enemies like Homelander, strategic knowledge, and psychological fortitude. She has demonstrated sufficient physical strength to snap a supe's neck and innovatively used her light generation to achieve flight.

Her unwavering moral compass, inspirational capacity, and resilience-even while pregnant-cement her status as a hero and one of the most formidable remaining supes. Cate Dunlap possesses one of the franchise's most frightening abilities: mind control. She has wielded this power for both heroic interrogation and as a tool for Vought, showcasing its profound influence when she is at full strength





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The Boys Season 5 Homelander Surviving Supes Powerful Characters Zoe Neuman Harper Annie January Starlight Cate Dunlap

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