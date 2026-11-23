Analysis of the most popular male baby names in Utah and the United States, comparing birth statistics from 1940-1949 with 2015-2024. See how rankings and usage have shifted over decades.

Analysis of birth records in Utah and across the United States reveals a dramatic shift in naming preferences over the past eight decades, highlighting stark contrasts between post-war popularity and modern trends. The data covers two distinct eras: babies born from 1940 to 199, and those born from 2015 to 2024, providing a clear view of how cultural values have influenced nomenclature choices for newborn boys.

Classic Names Retain Strong Regional Presence

James remains the dominant name in Utah for the 1940-1949 cohort with 2,804 births, ranking as the number one most common name during that decade, while also maintaining significant usage in the 2015-2024 period with 769 births, placing it at number 54. In contrast, nationally, 795,767 babies were named James in the 1940s, securing the top spot, yet no specific national count or rank is provided for the 2015-2024 period in the source text, though the name retains its historical significance as a Hebrew origin term meaning supplanter. Similarly, Robert saw 758,115 national births in the 1940s as the second most common name, but its Utah specific data for the 2015-2024 period is not explicitly listed in the provided excerpt, despite its Germanic roots implying fame or bright.

Also read Massachusetts Baby Names: Classic Boys' Names Decline From the 1940s to 2015-2024

Mid-Century Staples vs Modern Niche Choices

Richard emerged as the fifth most common national name between 1940 and 1949 with 477,472 births, and in Utah, 3,188 babies received this Germanic origin name meaning dominant ruler, with the modern period showing 934 births ranking it at number 37. John, a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious, saw 230,277 national births in the 1940s as the thirteenth most common name, while Utah recorded 627 such births, dropping significantly to just 63 babies in the 2015-2024 window, repositioning it to rank number 573 most common. Joseph, also of Hebrew origin meaning he will add, followed a similar trajectory with 209,005 national births in the 1940s as the fifteenth most common name, 855 Utah births, and a modest recovery to 981 births in 2015-2024, placing it at number 35.

Scottish and English Origins See Variable Durability

Paul, a Latin origin name meaning humble, was highly prevalent in Utah with 1,564 births between 1940 and 1949, compared to 183,356 national births ranking seventeenth, and has seen a steady presence in the 2015-2024 period with 196 births, currently holding the number 265 most common position. Gary, an English origin name meaning spearman, recorded 217,766 national births in the 1940s as the fourteenth most common name, with 2,229 Utah births, and remains quite popular today with 900 births ranking at number 40. Douglas, meaning black water from Scottish roots, had 80,751 national births in the 1940s as the thirtieth most common name, 1,091 Utah births, and 153 births in 2015-2024, placing it at number 326.

Advertisement

Declining Popularity of Mid-Century Favorites

Craig, a Scottish origin name meaning rocky, experienced a steep decline from 20,004 national births in the 1940s as the one hundred fourth most common name, and 724 Utah births, down to just 29 births in 2015-2024, ranking number 759 most common. Bruce, meaning from the brushwood thicket, also of Scottish origin, saw 72,066 national births in the 1940s as the thirty-eighth most common name, 743 Utah births, and a surprising relative stability with 113 births in the modern era, ranking number 396 most common. Ronald, an English origin name meaning counsel rule, was the tenth most common national name with 282,478 births in the 1940s, 1,672 Utah births, but fell sharply to 31 births in 2015-2024, ranking number 744 most common.

Surging Modern Trends and Historical Extremes

Larry, a Latin origin name meaning from the place of the laurel leaves, represents a unique counter-trend, rising from 1,710 Utah births in the 1940s out of 255,899 national births ranking eleventh, to become the third most common name in Utah for 2015-2024 with 2,456 births, while its national rank in the 1940s was number eleven. Roger, a German origin name meaning famous spearman, saw 107,586 national births in the 1940s as the twenty-fourth most common name, 770 Utah births, and dropped to 27 births ranking number 777 most common in the recent period. Jerry, meaning exalted of the Lord from English roots, had 167,224 national births in the 1940s as the nineteenth most common name, 995 Utah births, but plummeted to only 5 births ranking number 1,215 most common in 2015-2024. Stephen, a Greek origin name meaning wreath or crown, shows resilience with 106,790 national births in the 1940s as the twenty-fifth most common name, 1,036 Utah births, and an increase to 1,235 births in 2015-2024, rising to the number 18 most common position.