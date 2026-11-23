Kentucky baby naming trends reveal Robert as the top choice 2015-2024, while James dominated the 1940s. Compare rankings and birth statistics for boys' names across decades.

A comprehensive analysis of naming conventions in Kentucky reveals a dramatic shift in parental preferences for boys over the past eight decades. While the name James reigned supreme in the decade from 1940 to 1949 with 795,767 national births, the decade from 2015 to 2024 belongs to Robert, which secured the number two spot locally with 2,624 newborns.

Top Names by Decade and Rank

The data shows that James held the number one position nationally between 1940 and 1949, accounting for 795,767 babies, and was used 14,820 times in Kentucky. In contrast, Robert ranked second nationally with 758,115 births during that same mid-century period but has since surged in local popularity to become the most common choice in the recent 2015 to 2024 window, with 2,624 instances recorded.

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John occupied the third national rank in the 1940s with 711,600 births and was chosen 11,660 times in Kentucky. In the recent period, John dropped to the 37th most common name with 1,101 babies. This decline highlights a generational move away from traditional biblical names that were previously ubiquitous in the state.

Origins and Meanings of Top Picks

Understanding the etymology of these choices provides context for their enduring or fading appeal. James is of Hebrew origin and means supplanter. Robert is of Germanic origin and signifies fame or bright. John is also of Hebrew origin, meaning Yahweh has been gracious, offering a religious continuity that may explain its persistent, though less dominant, presence.

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Other top-tier names show varied linguistic roots. Richard is of German origin meaning dominant ruler and was the fifth most popular name nationally in the 1940s with 477,472 births. In Kentucky, it ranked fifth locally with 5,031 babies in the 1940s and has climbed to the 26th most common name recently with 1,278 births, indicating a strong resurgence in the commonwealth.

Thomas is of Greek origin meaning twin and ranked eighth nationally in the 1940s with 350,771 babies. It was the fourth most popular name in Kentucky with 5,612 births during that era. Recently, Thomas has seen a significant drop to the 435th most common name with only 93 births, marking a stark contrast to its mid-century dominance.

Mid-Range Favorites and Trends

Names like David and Jerry also reflect shifting tastes. David, of Hebrew origin meaning beloved, was sixth nationally in the 1940s with 426,365 births and fifth in Kentucky with 8,529 babies. Recently, it has fallen to the 582nd most common name with 54 births. Jerry, meaning exalted of the Lord in English, was nineteenth nationally and saw 6,959 births in Kentucky in the 1940s, dropping to 457th recently with 85 births.

George, of Greek origin meaning farmer, was fifteenth nationally with 209,005 births in the 1940s and fourth in Kentucky with 4,501 babies. It ranks 240th recently with 218 births. Gary, meaning spearman in English, was fourteenth nationally with 217,766 births and third in Kentucky with 4,824 babies, now sitting at 178th with 311 births.

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Lower Ranking and Niche Choices

The list also includes names that have seen varying degrees of popularity. Bobby, of German origin meaning bright fame, was 48th nationally with 58,686 births and was common in Kentucky with 4,365 babies. It has dropped to 507th recently with 70 births. Roger, meaning famous spearman in German, was 24th nationally with 107,586 births and 1,223 recent births, ranking 27th locally, showing unusual resilience.

Edward, meaning prosperous in English, was 18th nationally with 174,798 births and second in Kentucky with 3,066 babies in the 1940s. It ranks 628th recently with 45 births. Roy, of French origin meaning royalty, was 43rd nationally with 65,628 births and ranked 12th in Kentucky with 2,729 babies, now holding the 452nd spot with 86 births.

Jimmy, of English origin meaning supplanter, was 46th nationally with 63,368 births and was used 2,421 times in Kentucky in the 1940s. It shares the 674th rank recently with Joe, which had 142 births. Joe, of Hebrew origin meaning Jehovah increases, was 40th nationally with 71,891 births and was used 2,411 times in Kentucky in the 1940s, highlighting the historical weight of these shorter forms.