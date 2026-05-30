Most new moms get the baby blues. But it could be something more serious: postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is a potentially dangerous condition that can fill a typically joyous time with despair.

Is your home in a new flood zone? FEMA releases updated Harris County mapsThis image provided by Chris Carberg shows Jenna Carberg holding Elsie on April 30, 2017, in Winter Park, Fla.

This image provided by Chris Carberg shows Jenna Carberg at home in Oviedo, Fla. , on Dec. 17, 2016. This image provided by Chris Carberg shows Jenna Carberg holding Elsie on April 30, 2017, in Winter Park, Fla. has been on the rise.

A 2024 study in the journal JAMA Network Open found that U.S. rates more than doubled in just over a decade, climbing from 9.4% in 2010 to 19% in 2021, partly due to improved screening and diagnosis. It can be hard to differentiate the disorder from the much milder and more common “baby blues” brought on by plummeting hormone levels.

But recognizing and treating postpartum depression is crucial, said OB-GYN Dr. Tiffany Moore Simas at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. Baby blues affects about 8 in 10 new moms, striking shortly after delivery.

“Moms will feel kind of more emotional than normal,” said Dr. Jennifer Payne, an expert in reproductive psychiatry at the University of Virginia. But the crying jags and feelings of sadness aren’t severe enough to interfere with normal life. Moms should still be able to care for themselves and their babies. Screening tools can help discern if the problem is more serious.

A commonly used 10-item questionnaire, often given at a postpartum checkup, asks how often a mom has experienced feelings such as sadness, panic or worry. A high score points toward the need for further evaluation. Experts say there's no single cause of postpartum depression. Genetics, physical changes and emotional issues may contribute to it.

“We’re pretty sure that having a case of the baby blues doesn’t increase your risk of postpartum depression,” Payne said. “But it does seem that both conditions can develop in the same person. ”If sadness lingers for more than two weeks, that’s one sign. Others include intense feelings of despair, anxiety, loss of interest, feelings of guilt and worthlessness, low energy and decreased concentration and appetite.

Moms may worry constantly about their babies, be unable to sleep, or stop showering for days. They “feel negatively and badly about themselves. They’ll feel that they’re a bad mother. They might not feel attached to the baby very much,” Payne said.

Carberg, who gave birth to her daughter in 2016, had such thoughts a couple of times — once while driving with her daughter. She went to a psychiatric facility for a few days and did better for a while. But she later had a severe breakdown. She sent text messages to her husband, Chris, saying she was sorry, then turned her phone off.

Chris desperately tried to reach her, worried she'd hurt herself. Ultimately, finding the right medication was the key to Jenna Carberg’s recovery. , the first pill approved for postpartum depression. Talk therapy is another common treatment, and experts also stress the importance of getting enough sleep and support from family and friends.

To help others, the Carbergs started an online information resource — postpartumdepression.org — to provide support and connect patients with professional help. Doctors advise anyone who thinks they or a loved one may have postpartum depression to reach out to their OB-GYN, primary care doctor or mental health provider. If necessary, be persistent, said Dr. Kerry Hudson, an OB-GYN at Newport Women’s Health Services in Rhode Island.

When she suffered postpartum depression two decades ago, she said, her doctor told her she was just an overstressed medical resident. She finally got help after breaking down in front of colleagues during a presentation. After therapy and medications, Hudson went on to have a second child. So did the Carbergs.

All are doing well.

“When we get people help, I think they can have a good future ahead of them,” Hudson said. “You don’t have to suffer in silence. ”The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

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