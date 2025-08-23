Most Mortifying Dating Experiences Shared on Reddit

A Reddit thread exploring 'deal-breaker' moments on dates resulted in a collection of hilarious and cringe-worthy anecdotes.

A recent Reddit thread asked users to share their most mortifying dating experiences, leading to a flood of hilarious and cringe-worthy stories. One user recounted a date that quickly turned sour when, after a movie, the man in question asked for increasingly explicit sexual favors. After multiple refusals, he declared he'd 'have to go home and finish this himself,' prompting the woman to escape the car and block him immediately.

Another user described a date with a man who constantly 'mansplained' everything, even detailing his erectile dysfunction and penile implant in graphic detail. The thread was packed with tales of awkward encounters and unfortunate confessions. One user shared a story about a date who casually admitted to accidentally killing his cat, finding his skeletal remains months later while packing. Others described dates dominated by self-absorbed monologues, religious ultimatums, and uncomfortable overtures about children. The thread served as a reminder that dating can be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both awkward moments and potentially deal-breaking revelations





