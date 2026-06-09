The article reports on the most expensive residential real estate sales in San Ramon, including a single-family home that sold for $1.8 million, a condominium that sold for $1.698,500, and several other high-priced sales. The article provides details on each sale, including the price, square footage, and features of the properties.

A single-family home that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in San Ramon during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 10 residential real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $788. The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier. A 995-square-foot condominium in the 100 block of Skyline Drive in San Ramon has been sold.

The total purchase price was $616,000, $619 per square foot. The condo was built in 1996. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 29.

The sale of the townhouse in the 300 block of La Paz Court in San Ramon has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,281 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $742.

The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 24. A 1,623-square-foot single-family house in the 2400 block of Basswood Drive in San Ramon has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $616 per square foot.

The home was built in 2005. The house features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30. A sale has been finalized for the townhouse in the 7100 block of Briza Loop in San Ramon.

The price was $1,078,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,462 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $737. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The deal was finalized on April 28. The single-family home in the 100 block of Lakeridge Lane in San Ramon has new owners. The price was $1,280,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,715 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $746. The house features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 30. A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the first block of Sota Place in San Ramon.

The price was $1,450,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,448 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,001. The house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The transaction was completed on April 28. The sale of the single-family home in the first block of Ryegate Place in San Ramon has been finalized. The price was $1,490,000. The home was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,795 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $830. The house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 28. A 2,484-square-foot condominium in the 7000 block of Sunglow Terrace in San Ramon has been sold.

The total purchase price was $1,698,500, $684 per square foot. The condo was built in 2024. The condo features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 24.

A 1,665-square-foot single-family residence in the 3700 block of Anderhan Place in San Ramon has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,700,000, $1,021 per square foot. The home was built in 1978. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The transaction was completed on April 24. The single-family house in the 2400 block of Wildhorse Drive in San Ramon has new owners. The price was $1,820,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $883. The home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 24. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans.

Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com





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