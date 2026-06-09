A single-family home in Pleasanton that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in East Bay over the past week. During the past week, a total of 125 residential real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $724.

A single-family home in Pleasanton that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in East Bay over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 125 residential real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $724. The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier. The single-family home in the 4800 block of Pipit Court in Pleasanton has new owners.

The price was $2,251,000. The home was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $837. The home features 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The transaction was completed on March 27. A 2,202-square-foot single-family house in the 4500 block of Norris Road in Fremont has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,260,000, $1,026 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30. A 2,334-square-foot single-family residence in the 400 block of Pennington Place in Danville has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,305,000, $988 per square foot.

The home was built in 1973. The home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29. The sale of the single-family house in the 200 block of Cross Road in Oakland has been finalized.

The price was $2,368,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,645 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $895. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The transaction was completed on March 30. A sale has been finalized for the two-unit property in the 300 block of Alcatraz Ave. in Oakland. The price was $2,529,000. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 1,930 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $1,310. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30. A 2,240-square-foot single-family residence in the 500 block of Verona Ave. in Danville has been sold.

The total purchase price was $3,175,000, $1,417 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.

The sale of the single-family home in the first block of Olive Ave. in Piedmont has been finalized. The price was $3,250,000. The home was built in 1897 and has a living area of 4,401 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $738.

The house features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26. A 6,953-square-foot single-family residence in the first block of Somerset Road in Piedmont has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,400,000, $489 per square foot.

The house was built in 2006. The house features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 27. The single-family house in the 4600 block of Kingswood Drive in Danville has new owners.

The price was $3,565,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,619 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $772. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

The deal was closed on April 29. A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1300 block of Rhone Place in Pleasanton. The price was $3,600,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,892 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $925. The house features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans.

Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

East Bay Residential Real Estate Sales Pleasanton Fremont Danville Oakland Piedmont Kingswood Drive Somerset Road Rhone Place Kingswood Drive Olive Ave Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kingswood Drive Kings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

America's most and least expensive places to order pizza revealed in new studyA new NetCredit report ranks the most and least affordable states and cities for a medium cheese pizza from the nation's 10 largest pizza chains.

Read more »

Meet Wiley, Brutus, Oona, Oreo and Tommy: East Bay pets of the weekArea shelters’ dogs and cats need their “forever” homes.

Read more »

Curtain Calls: Climate change turns into a laughing matter in East Bay satire ‘Continuity’In her own version of a play within a play, Playwright Bess Wohl’s satire utilizes the chaotic making of a Hollywood movie on eco terrorism to show the disconnect many have about climate change.

Read more »

Palo Alto Home Tops $9.9 Million as South Bay Sees 142 Sales Last WeekA single-family home in Palo Alto sold for $9.9 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate transaction in the South Bay last week. The article details multiple high-value sales across cities including Palo Alto, Los Gatos, San Jose, Saratoga, and Monte Sereno, with prices ranging from $5.38 million to $9.85 million. Sales data includes property size, year built, bedrooms, bathrooms and price per square foot, reflecting a bustling market in the region.

Read more »