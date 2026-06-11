Most Crime Guns in Canada Originated in Canada, Report Shows

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report indicates that most crime guns recovered and traced in Canada originated in Canada. The report also shows that 71% of domestically sourced long guns, 17% of smuggled handguns, 9% of domestically sourced handguns, and 2% of smuggled long guns were traced. Sixty-seven of the traced guns were 'ghost guns'. The RCMP successfully traced 6,951 firearms in 2024, with 86% of them being domestically sourced and 14% being smuggled.

Toronto City News reported that a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report indicated that most crime guns recovered and traced in Canada originated in Canada .

The report showed that 71% of domestically sourced long guns, 17% of smuggled handguns, 9% of domestically sourced handguns, and 2% of smuggled long guns were traced. Sixty-seven of the traced guns were 'ghost guns'. The RCMP successfully traced 6,951 firearms in 2024, with 86% of them being domestically sourced and 14% being smuggled.

Saint Mary's University historian Blake Brown reacted to the findings, stating that the guns used in rural areas were not handguns flowing into Toronto but long guns owned by rural Canadians





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Crime Guns Canada Royal Canadian Mounted Police Domestically Sourced Smuggled Ghost Guns Firearms Traces Rural Areas Democrats And Leftists Second Amendment Breitbart News Saint Mary's University Blake Brown RCMP Spokesperson Marie-Eve Breton Canadian Firearms Program Public Perceptions Speculation

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