Numerous San Diego County and city government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SAN DIEGO — Numerous San Diego County and city government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, all city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed.

Some city facilities will also be closed on Friday. Trash collection will be pushed back a day, with Thursday's usual collection moved to Friday and Friday's to Saturday. All city libraries will be closed, reopening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Swimming pools, senior centers and recreation centers will also close Thursday and Friday, opening at regular hours on Saturday.

Also read Most city of San Diego, County offices closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site will be closed Thursday, as will all city reservoirs, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and The San Diego Family Justice Center - Your Safe Place. Public buildings in Balboa Park and the Tecolote Nature Center will close both Thursday and Friday. Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and city golf courses will be open, with Mission Bay Golf Course closing at dusk.

City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track will also remain open. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through the holiday period. Shelters will reopen Saturday; all other county offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday. San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries, public health centers and animal shelters will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

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Public Health Centers will have shorter hours on Wednesday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year.

However, the following locations will be closed Thursday and Friday: -- Fallbrook Community Center -- Lakeside Community Center -- Spring Valley Community Center -- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool -- Spring Valley gym -- 4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office, closed Thursday and Friday -- Mira Mesa Epicentre The county's park reservation phone line won't be operating Thursday and Friday, but reservations can be made online at www.sdparks.org. All county offices will resume normal business hours Nov. 30. Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.