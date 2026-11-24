Numerous San Diego County and city government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those planning a trip to the landfill or to recycle a mattress on Thanksgiving will have to rethink their plans. Here's what's open and what's closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Numerous San Diego County and city government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, all city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed. Some city facilities will also be closed on Friday. All city libraries will be closed, reopening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Also read Nationwide 'Hands Off' Trump/Musk protests Saturday include 6 in San Diego County

Swimming pools, senior centers and recreation centers will also close Thursday and Friday, opening at regular hours on Saturday. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site will be closed Thursday, as will all city reservoirs, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and The San Diego Family Justice Center - Your Safe Place. Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and city golf courses will be open, with Mission Bay Golf Course closing at dusk.

Advertisement

City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track will also remain open. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through the holiday period. Shelters will reopen Saturday; all other county offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday. San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries, public health centers and animal shelters will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Public Health Centers will have shorter hours on Wednesday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Thursday and Friday: