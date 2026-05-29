Most Anticipated Summer 2026 Movies: A Data-Driven Preview

Based on social media engagement data from Diesel Labs, here are the five most talked-about June 2026 movie releases, from Toy Story 5 to Masters of the Universe.

This year has already been an exciting one for movies. After a long stretch that saw the industry reeling from the pandemic and then shut down by 2023's historic dual actors and writers strikes, it finally feels like there is a healthy variety of theatrical releases to choose from again.

Some films are already breaking through to leave their mark on the culture. Studio sequels like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Devil Wears Prada 2 had their blockbuster success, but so did Project Hail Mary, a risky bet on non-franchise sci-fi that paid off big time.

Word-of-mouth turned Obsession from a respectable festival horror standout into a rare hit - it is on track to become one of the few movies with sub-1 million dollar budgets to gross over 100 million dollars at the box office. As we get deeper into the 2026 summer movie season, when the release calendar is absolutely stuffed with studio tentpoles and indie hopefuls alike, the battle for our attention will only get fiercer.

Some movies, however, have a serious leg up: people could not wait for their release to start talking about them. In partnership with predictive media data analytics company Diesel Labs, ScreenRant looked into which films dated for June, July, and August racked up the most anticipatory engagement ahead of the summer season.

The five most-discussed titles in each month are ranked by Attention Signals, which are calculated using measures such as likes, shares, comments, and views on social and video channels like Facebook and YouTube, and reflect cumulative volumes of posts published over a full year, up to April 27, 2026. To account for how a movie's marketing campaign can generate such engagement as it ramps up, we pulled the top five from each month, rather than an overall ranking.

The following list goes through the months in order and is ranked by Attention Signal. June number one is Toy Story 5, with an Attention Signal of over 605 million. The latest installment in the franchise that started it all for Pixar is expected to be one of 2026's biggest movies, and the pre-release engagement data backs that up. Toy Story 5, which is scheduled for wide release on June 19, is the top-ranked title for its month.

Audiences have had some time to stew over its premise of the central group of toys facing off against a tablet called Lilypad for Bonnie's attention - Disney announced it was in development back in 2023, and the teaser trailer made a big impact when it dropped in November 2025. Coming in second is Supergirl, with an Attention Signal over 304 million.

There are a lot of franchise movies on this list, and not just because they often get the benefit of a studio's full marketing push. Announced long in advance, each installment in a series or, in this case, a wider universe is like a continuation of a conversation already in progress - and 2025's Superman got the rebooted DCU off to a hot start.

Supergirl, which hits theaters June 26 and stars Milly Alcock as a version of the title character introduced at the end of Superman, generated just over half of Toy Story 5's Attention Signal, good enough for second place among June releases. Third place belongs to Scary Movie 2026, with an Attention Signal over 200 million.

Though it is the sixth installment in an established series, Scary Movie comes 13 years after the previous film, by which the franchise had significantly diminished. You would hardly know that from the excitement this movie has generated so far.

The return of the Wayans family for the first time since 2001's Scary Movie 2, paired with the revival of the Scream franchise, has people eager to see the horror genre parodied on the big screen again when it releases on June 5. Fourth is Disclosure Day, with an Attention Signal over 161 million.

Steven Spielberg is the most successful Hollywood director of all time, and though he is in one of the more creatively exciting periods of his career, his last two movies did not make much impact at the box office. Disclosure Day, the fourth-highest June 2026 release on this list, is hoping to change that on June 12.

The only non-franchise film in this month's ranking is powered by Spielberg returning to big-budget sci-fi - alien sci-fi, to be specific - and the marketing campaign has leaned into the mystery. After keeping everything totally under wraps for months, eerie billboards appeared in December of last year, and anticipation has been building ever since. Rounding out the top five is Masters of the Universe, with an Attention Signal over 154 million.

Hot on Spielberg's heels is another gamble of a very different kind. Masters of the Universe, which hits theaters June 5, is a new iteration of the He-Man franchise that has been around since the 1980s. It is the second live-action adaptation for the big screen, and while the 1987 film has a cult following, it was a critical and commercial failure when it released.

Amazon MGM is hoping director Travis Knight and star Nicholas Galitzine can turn this version into a blockbuster hit. The good news is, the movie already has people talking. These five films represent the cream of the crop in terms of pre-release buzz for June 2026. As summer progresses, July and August will bring their own contenders, but for now, the conversation is dominated by sequels, reboots, and a major director returning to his roots.

The data from Diesel Labs underscores how important early engagement is for box office success, especially in a crowded marketplace. Whether these films will deliver on their promise remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: audiences are ready to return to theaters in droves





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