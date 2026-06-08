Most Americans Don’t Want to Use AI to Shop for Clothes. Even Gen Z.

When it comes ti using AI to shop, a new YouGov survey reveals consumers have concerns about data privacy and the “lack of human interaction.”

in discovering new clothing or brands. Most still prefer to browse in the actual brick and mortar, while others want to check apps or ask friends and family for recommendation .

When asked what they were concerned about, data privacy and security topped the list , followed by “lack of human interaction” at 45 percent, and the accuracy of recommendations at 43 percent, according to the market research company which online surveyed 957 adults in the U.S. on May 26. The study, which was conducted around the time brands went on their Memorial Day sales, offers a sobering look at the lack of consumer appetite forin apparel retail is not just about unfamiliarity with the technology.

Shoppers also have practical concerns about whether AI will work well, whether it will protect their data, and whether it will make the, a data point stood out for its sharp contrast to what other consumer surveys on the topic usually say: that adoption in AI tools is growing, especially among theThe general disinterest across age groups was the same even when the question was rephrased. When the survey specifically asked shoppers how they would want to use AI when shopping for clothes nearly half said they were not interested at all.

The disinterest was sharper in certain generations, led by Baby Boomers and Gen Zs . If they were already averse towards using AI on their phones, then they were more wary when the AI was tested in physical stores. 55 percent expressed discomfort, including 39 percent who said they were “very uncomfortable.

” Nevertheless, there were some who said they would be interested to use AI to check for available stock and getting size recommendations —data points which YouGov said suggest “room to grow, provided retailers address concerns around privacy, accuracy, and control. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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