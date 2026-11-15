MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and more sunshine for the second half of your weekend

Learn more about the latest Phoenix area weather forecast and conditions with Most Accurate Forecast from ABC15.

PHOENIX — We're tracking a brief break from unsettled weather as we wrap up the weekend, with the next storm system headed for Arizona Tuesday.

Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temps warming back up to more seasonable levels. We'll see another dry day Monday with a high temperatures in the Valley getting a boost to 80 degrees which is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Gila River until 11 a.m. Tuesday as water is released from Painted Rock Dam. Farmland and low-water crossings along the river are flooded.

Also read UN Study: 1.5 Degree Warming Goal Out of Reach, Best-Case Scenario Now 1.8 Degrees

Never drive through flooded roads. An additional round of precipitation and cooler air moves into the Desert Southwest Tuesday. This one will bring showers and t-storms to the Valley with a rain/snow mix to the High County. Flagstaff could see a dusting of snow with 0.5 inches of accumulation around 7,000ft while at 8,000ft we could see 1-2 inches.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. More Impact Earth stories: Impact Earth Where does Arizona's water actually go? A look inside the numbers Garrett Archer Impact Earth The states' agreements for the Colorado River have expired, what happens next?

Ben Winslow Scottsdale News Scottsdale's water recycling program hits election-year backlash Associated Press 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" __________________________________________ Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here. __________________________________________ PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix : 2.71" of rain NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix : 2.43" of rain Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix : 8:03" of rain NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix : 7.22" of rain __________________________________________ Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com. ______________________________________ See the full 7-Day forecast Interactive Arizona Radar