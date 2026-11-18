Learn more about the latest Phoenix area weather forecast and conditions with Most Accurate Forecast from ABC15.

PHOENIX — Drier air has moved into Arizona behind our latest storm. Expect sunny skies and light winds today, with Valley highs in the low 70s.

That is just below normal for this time of year. Thursday brings a brief warmup, with highs in the mid-70s. Winds pick up Thursday afternoon as another, colder storm moves in. Showers stay in northern Arizona from late Thursday into Friday morning, while the Valley stays dry.

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Up north, wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph from Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon. Snow levels could drop as low as 6,000 feet. Most of the high country above 6,500 to 7,000 feet could get a dusting of less than an inch by Friday morning. The Kaibab Plateau could pick up a couple of inches.

Cooler air settles in behind the storm. Valley highs drop into the lower 70s this weekend, and morning lows fall into the 40s. Widespread freezes are likely across the high country. Another weak system could come close to the state on Monday, though it looks mostly dry.

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Warmer weather is on the way after that, and highs could climb above normal for Thanksgiving weekend. We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. next Tuesday. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river in Maricopa and Yuma counties. More Impact Earth stories: Impact Earth Where does Arizona's water actually go?

A look inside the numbers Garrett Archer Impact Earth The states' agreements for the Colorado River have expired, what happens next? Ben Winslow Scottsdale News Scottsdale's water recycling program hits election-year backlash Associated Press 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" __________________________________________ Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________ PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix : 2.71" of rain NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix : 2.43" of rain Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix : 8:03" of rain NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix : 7.22" of rain __________________________________________ Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com. ______________________________________ See the full 7-Day forecast Interactive Arizona Radar