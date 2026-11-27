Learn more about the latest Phoenix area weather forecast and conditions with Most Accurate Forecast from ABC15.

PHOENIX — Our pleasant but also unseasonably warm weather will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend. Clouds will move through at times, but it’s staying dry statewide.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s in the Valley, with Phoenix topping out near 80 degrees on Sunday. The area of high pressure bringing this warmth will start to break down early next week as we track our next storm system. Winds will crank up on Tuesday, as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Valley wind gusts could top 30 mph that day, with even higher gusts up north.

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Rain chances start climbing late Tuesday, with more widespread rain likely throughout the day Wednesday before this storm system clears out on Thursday. Expect scattered snow showers across Arizona’s high country from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. The roads could be wet or slick across Arizona on Wednesday, impacting travel. So stay tuned for updates as we get closer.