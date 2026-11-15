Mossad Warns CIA of Iranian Drone Plot Against Trump

Israeli intelligence warns the CIA that Iran plans to assassinate Donald Trump with explosive drones, escalating tensions as top US officials relocate to secure military housing.

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has reportedly issued a critical security warning to the Central Intelligence Agency regarding a planned assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The specific threat involves the use of explosive drones deployed by Iran ian operatives, marking a significant escalation in hostile actions against the Republican political figure. This intelligence briefing occurred during a period of heightened geopolitical tension between Washington and Tehran, raising immediate concerns about the safety of top US leadership.

Mossad-CIA Intelligence Sharing and Diplomatic Impact

Mossad Director Roman Gofman held direct discussions with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington, D.C., during the past week to convey these urgent details. Senior officials from both Israel and the United States confirmed that the disclosure of this specific plot has significantly cooled diplomatic relations between the two nations in recent days. The intelligence suggests that Iranian entities are actively moving beyond rhetorical threats and are preparing tangible kinetic strikes against high-profile American targets.

Also read Mossad Chief Gofman Meets US Officials on Iran War Strategy

The report highlights a breakdown in any remaining trust that might have facilitated peace talks, as the US government now views Iranian intentions as explicitly violent and targeted. This direct channel of communication underscores the severity of the threat, as intelligence agencies are prioritizing immediate protective measures over broader diplomatic engagement. The warning serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing shadow war between the two nations.

Cabinet Security Measures and Official Relocations

In response to the intensifying threat environment, several members of the Trump administration have been forcibly relocated from their private residences in the Washington, D.C. area to secure military housing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent became the latest cabinet member to move after intelligence assessments determined that threats against him had reached an advanced and credible stage. This decision aligns with a broader pattern of security adjustments implemented for top officials as Iranian hostility toward the US government increases.

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Additionally, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have also been moved to military facilities for their protection. These relocations indicate that the threat is not isolated to Trump alone but extends to the broader executive branch leadership. The move to military housing reflects a standard but serious protocol for protecting government officials when credible intelligence suggests an imminent risk to their lives.

Economic Warfare and Operational Context

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has been a central figure in what he termed Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign designed to isolate Iran from the global financial system. Bessent has actively worked to close trade routes and impose stricter sanctions on Tehran, directly threatening any country that continues to do business with the Islamic Republic. He has stated that he will not be deterred by Iranian threats and remains committed to the economic pressure campaign initiated by the administration.

Bessent recently explained in an op-ed for the Financial Times that the administration is making direct phone calls to world leaders, requesting they cease interactions with Iran. This economic strategy is closely tied to the administration's broader military stance, with Bessent reportedly advising Trump to balance potential airstrikes with a sweeping sanctions regime. The goal is to cripple Iran's economy before resorting to further military conflict, although the president has indicated expectations of additional bombing campaigns after the midterm elections.

Political Fallout and Market Volatility

The security concerns have coincided with significant volatility in financial markets, with soaring gas prices keeping inflation stubbornly high and economic growth stalled at approximately 2 percent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reached 5.35 percent on Wednesday, marking its highest level since 2002. Despite a buyback program launched by Bessent to rein in yields, bond markets have reacted negatively to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict with Iran.

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Meanwhile, Trump has maintained a low public profile, failing to appear at rallies for several days following a busy schedule ahead of the midterm elections. He continues to post on his social media platform, Truth Social, and is scheduled to travel to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. There, he plans to hold tri-lateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to address global nuclear issues amid the escalating tensions with Iran.