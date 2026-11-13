Mossad Chief Gofman Meets US Officials on Iran War Strategy

Mossad director Roman Gofman meets CIA Director John Ratcliffe and envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington and Miami. The talks focus on coordinating military strategy regarding the ongoing war with Iran.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman has traveled to Washington DC to engage in high-stakes diplomatic and military coordination with senior officials from the Trump administration. According to reports from Axios published on Friday, the chief of Israel's intelligence agency held a critical meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss the escalating conflict with Iran. This visit underscores the intense cooperation between Israeli and American leadership as tensions in the Middle East reach a critical juncture.

Core Diplomatic Engagements and Military Context

The primary objective of Roman Gofman's visit is to align strategic objectives regarding the war that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint operations against Iran. The conflict has triggered significant retaliation from Tehran, including missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases in the Gulf region. These actions have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies, thereby threatening international economic stability. Gofman's discussions with John Ratcliffe are focused on assessing these developments and determining the next steps in the ongoing military campaign.

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Prior to or following the meeting in Washington DC, Roman Gofman is expected to travel to Miami. There, he will hold talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff. The inclusion of Steve Witkoff in these high-level discussions highlights the multifaceted approach the administration is taking, combining intelligence coordination with diplomatic channels to manage the crisis. The presence of the Mossad head in both DC and Miami signals a comprehensive effort to ensure that intelligence operations and political messaging are perfectly synchronized during this volatile period.

Israeli Pressure on Trump Administration

The diplomatic efforts led by Roman Gofman and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are occurring against a backdrop of aggressive pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is actively urging President Donald Trump to resume and intensify the war against Iran. This political pressure is evident in the recent statements made by the US President, who indicated a willingness to use military force immediately if US interests or allies were threatened. The alignment of Roman Gofman's intelligence assessments with the political demands of Benjamin Netanyahu is crucial for maintaining the coalition's military momentum.

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On Thursday, President Donald Trump explicitly stated that he could authorize military action against Iran "right now." When asked by reporters if he would hesitate to use force, Trump replied with "No hesitation," noting that the US is doing "very well" with its current strategy. He added that if circumstances shifted unfavorably, he would act immediately. These comments from Donald Trump provide the political cover and directive that Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking, validating the strategic urgency that Roman Gofman and his team are conveying to American counterparts.

Regional Escalation and Global Implications

The conflict has expanded beyond the immediate belligerents, drawing in other regional actors and threatening global supply chains. Iranian retaliation has included attacks that prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intercept Houthi militia drones over eastern Saudi Arabia. This escalation demonstrates how the war with Iran is destabilizing the entire Persian Gulf region, affecting not just Israel and the US but also neighboring Arab states. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces has further complicated the geopolitical landscape, causing significant concern among global energy markets and international trade organizations.

Previous diplomatic attempts to de-escalate the situation, such as a memorandum of understanding signed in Pakistan in June, have collapsed due to disagreements over navigation through the strait. The failure of these diplomatic processes has left military action as the primary remaining option. The current visits by Roman Gofman to Washington DC and Miami represent a renewed push to solidify the military campaign, with the aim of achieving strategic objectives through force rather than negotiation. The outcomes of these meetings will likely dictate the intensity and duration of the conflict in the coming weeks, impacting global stability and regional security architectures for years to come.