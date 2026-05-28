Moss & Freud: Ellie Bamber's Portrayal of Kate Moss

The new film Moss & Freud, about Kate Moss and artist Lucian Freud, has left Alexandra Shulman with very low expectations. However, Ellie Bamber's portrayal of Kate Moss was a true event and a jolly good fist of it.

The new film Moss & Freud , about Kate Moss and artist Lucian Freud , has left Alexandra Shulman with very low expectations. Biopic s of charismatic figures are hard to pull off, as the qualities that make them special are almost impossible for an actor to capture.

However, Ellie Bamber as Kate Moss in the film made a jolly good fist of it. Bamber's portrayal of the model was a true event, as she tottered in impossibly high spiky black heels across the hushed rooms of the National Gallery, dressed in the shaggy, vintage white fur. The scene was a true event, as Freud had learnt from his daughter, the fashion designer Bella Freud, that Kate wanted to be painted by him.

It is while standing in front of Titian's masterpiece Diana and Actaeon, that one of the most acclaimed British artists offers the supermodel the opportunity to sit for him. Kate prevaricates over this commitment and we see her continue her crazy life, ending up miserable in an S&M club in Berlin. The cinematography of Maria Ines Manchego uses a speeding kaleidoscope of images to convey the model's febrile existence.

The fast-moving camera work also helps in making Bamber believable, giving us an essence of Kate which compensates for the fact there is so much about her that just can't be captured. Kate's hectic existence of shoots and catwalk shows, usually a disaster when fictionalised in film, is brilliantly captured by the cinematography. The film also shows Kate's magnetism that has attracted artists over the years to choose Kate as their muse.

Artists, who - just like Freud - have never been interested in making portraits of celebrities. The film Moss & Freud has left Alexandra Shulman with very low expectations, but Ellie Bamber's portrayal of Kate Moss was a true event and a jolly good fist of it. The cinematography of Maria Ines Manchego uses a speeding kaleidoscope of images to convey the model's febrile existence, and the fast-moving camera work also helps in making Bamber believable.

Kate's hectic existence of shoots and catwalk shows, usually a disaster when fictionalised in film, is brilliantly captured by the cinematography. The film also shows Kate's magnetism that has attracted artists over the years to choose Kate as their muse. Artists, who - just like Freud - have never been interested in making portraits of celebrities. Back in 2000, Alexandra Shulman commissioned a collection of the then fashionable Young British Artists to capture Kate for a special issue of Vogue.

Marc Quinn - who famously recreated his head with ten pints of his own frozen blood - sculpted her in ice; Tracey Emin sketched her nude; Sam Taylor-Wood, as she was then known, photographed her as a vestal virgin in a leather jacket. Sarah Morris's shot of Kate as a pop icon, drinking Coke from a paper cup through a white straw and wearing a diamond necklace Johnny Depp had given her, became the cover.

Good artists are not interested in beauty but what else they can extrapolate from their subject or project onto them





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