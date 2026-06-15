Researchers have found a surprising application for the body parts of one of the most annoying insects - a 3D printer. By examining how plants absorb carbon dioxide and enchanted cyanobacteria to fill the material, scientists developed a 3D necroprinter using the mouth parts of mosquitoes. This technology could lead to thinner and more precise 3D printing and has several potential implications on materials science, 3D printing, and possibly even agriculture. However, the use of insects for this purpose raises ethical and environmental concerns due to the farming of mosquitoes and their impact on mosquito-borne diseases

Researchers used mosquitoes for their mouth parts to create a 3D necroprinter, printing materials with precision barely bigger than a grain of pollen. The proboscises can extrude at pressures of nearly 9 pounds of force per square inch and can facilitate fine line widths.

Using dead insect body parts for 3D printing rather than commercially available extruder nozzles could be a cost-effective and versatile solution. Mosquitoes are known for their accurate blood sucking behavior, which made their proboscises an attractive target for researchers. The high cost of glass-pulled dispense tips and the simplicity and affordability of mosquito body parts make the mosquito 3D necroprinter a promising development in 3D printing technology.

Mosquito farming might be a viable option for creating these templates if current costs are not prohibitive. Currently, mosquito farming requires significant pesticide use and raises ethical concerns related to environmental impact and mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika and Dengue fever.





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

3D Printing Mosquitoes Materials Science Insects Blood Sucking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer hasn’t officially begun, but record-breaking heat is already sweeping parts of the countryThunderstorms and extreme heat are forecast for millions of people this weekend.

Read more »

Thousands watch Big Boy locomotive travel through parts of PennsylvaniaThousands of people flocked to the Poconos to watch Union Pacific’s Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 roll across the Tunkhannock Viaduct on Saturday.

Read more »

Anbernic now has a store page where you can buy replacement parts for its handheldsCustomers can order new joysticks, batteries, screens and more.

Read more »

Texas map shows large parts of state under flood warningsFlash flood warnings hit Central Texas, impacting Austin and San Antonio areas as heavy rain risks dangerous flooding.

Read more »