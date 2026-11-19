McKinney council members unanimously approved a Mosque development plan in August. Now, they're being asked to step down.

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McKinney’s mayor and three other council members have until Sunday, Nov. 22, to resign or face a recall election in May 2027. The ultimatum The McKinney City Charter requires petitions to garner at least 30% of the votes cast in the city’s most recent municipal election. The petition exceeded the 5,805-signature requirement with a total of 6,608. The petition called for the resignation or removal of Mayor Bill Cox and council members Ernest Lynch, Geré Feltus and Justin Beller.

Also read McKinney residents oppose recall vote as petition gains enough signatures

“I have no intention of resigning. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to make decisions based on political pressure or public popularity,” Feltus said to TX3DNews. Muslim group sues Greg Abbott, Grand Prairie over water park party cancellation“We’re growing. We’re not a small town anymore,” Mayor Bill Cox said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We deal with things that larger cities deal with, and part of that is the pains of growth I have no intention of resigning as mayor of McKinney. ”Petition organizers cited multiple development projects, but the most prominent was the approval of a mosque site plan back in August. The proposed plan was for a 5.5-acre property for the Islamic Association of McKinney to build a new house of worship. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval in July.

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On the day of the approving vote in early August, over 150 people signed up to speak during the hours-long, heated meeting. People spoke about their anti-Shariah beliefs and others spoke on behalf of the Islamic Association of McKinney and their involvement in the community.

“Those pushing this recall are trying to turn a straightforward legal land use decision into a political battle,” said Lubna Khan during the Nov. 17 meeting. “Attempting to recall duly elected officials simply because they refuse to violate the law sets a dangerous precedent for our entire city. ”its fast-growing Muslim community.

Whether it be from government officials or local residents, the Muslim community has dealt with much hostility in recent years.and airports in order to cancel holiday celebrations and religious inclusions. The efforts of Abbott have been amplified by locals who share the same views on the people of the Muslim faith in their communities.

About 20 minutes south of McKinney, where council members are being recalled for approving a mosque, the city of Plano has seen its fair share of controversy over the East Plano Islamic Center . EPIC had been planning a development that would create a thousand-plus homes, a school, a mosque and retail shopping.

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Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton turned the development into an anti-Islam crusade that resulted in bans on Islamic “no-go zones” and “Shariah cities,” and a Department of Justice probe. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is a multimedia reporter at the Dallas Observer. She is a former editor-in-chief and news editor of the North Texas Daily, where she covered local and state news and its intersections with higher education. Hannah co-created an accountability series regarding transparency within her college administration before graduating and joining the Observer in August 2026.