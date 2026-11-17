Moses Martin and Apple Martin represented the family at a Burberry festive event in New York, highlighting their individual modeling and music careers.

Moses Martin and his sister Apple Martin made a notable appearance at a Burberry festive party held at The Mark Hotel in New York on Monday night. The siblings, children of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin, stepped into the public eye to support each other amidst their growing individual careers in fashion and music. Their attendance at the high-profile event in New York underscored the family's continued presence in the entertainment and luxury goods sectors.

Moses Martin Launches Modeling Career with Burberry

Moses Martin, who was unveiled as the new face of Burberry back in July, used this occasion to further promote his debut modeling job. The British luxury fashion house selected the young musician for their 'Escape to the Countryside' campaign, casting him alongside professional models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, and Sang Woo Kim. This partnership marks a significant professional milestone for Martin, transitioning him from his musical endeavors into the world of high-end fashion advertising.

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During the campaign, Martin showcased specific items from the brand's collection, including a $2,095 'Check Backpack' that features the iconic plaid print associated with the fashion house established in 1856 by Thomas Burberry. In another promotional image, he appeared ready for tennis while wearing a $395 'Cotton Polo Shirt' in denim blue. He was also pictured seated behind a $2,650 'Check Holdall' bag, highlighting the brand's premium pricing strategy for these accessories.

Apple Martin Advances Acting and Modeling Pursuits

Apple Martin, who is 22 years old, accompanied her brother to the event, bearing a striking resemblance to her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is 54 years old. Apple recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in May and has been actively building her own modeling career in recent months. Her professional portfolio includes starring in a recent campaign for the French luxury house Chloe, demonstrating her ability to secure high-profile fashion contracts independently of her brother's Burberry deal.

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Beyond modeling, Apple is preparing for her big-screen acting debut in a 2027 semi-autobiographical movie about filmmakers produced by Warner Bros. The film, directed by Nancy Meyers, features a star-studded cast including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, and Owen Wilson. This upcoming role represents a significant step in her career trajectory as she moves from music and modeling into mainstream cinema.

Moses Martin Succeeds in Music with People I've Met

While focusing on modeling, Moses Martin continues to follow in his father's musical footsteps as the lead vocalist and guitarist for his alternative rock band, People I've Met. In May of this year, the band released his debut EP titled 'Bunny', marking his entry into the music industry as a solo artist in his own right. His performance at the Burberry party showcased his stage presence, which observers noted bore a striking resemblance to that of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Martin's musical journey has included notable collaborations, such as performing on stage with his father's band, Coldplay, at Glastonbury in 2016. This early exposure to major festival stages has laid the groundwork for his current independent work. The band's release of 'Bunny' signals a dedicated effort to establish his own artistic identity separate from the legacy of his parents' famous bands.

Family Dynamics and Co-Parenting Legacy

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who were married in 2003, announced their 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the pair has remained famously close co-parents, often appearing together to support their children's milestones. This collaborative parenting approach has allowed Moses and Apple to navigate their public lives with consistent family support, regardless of their parents' separate romantic lives.

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Gwyneth Paltrow married television producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, blending their families further as Brad shares two children, Isabella and Brody, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. Meanwhile, Chris Martin was in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, who is 37 years old. The couple, who had been engaged, are understood to have split for good in June 2025, with sources indicating that the breakup felt final at the time. These personal developments highlight the complex but stable family structure that underpins the siblings' public appearances.