Moscow Air Defenses Intercept 1300 Drones Ahead of Putin Trump Xi Summit

Russian forces claim to have destroyed over 1300 drones in a major overnight attack on Moscow. The strikes occur days before the pivotal Shenzhen summit between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping.

Russian air defense systems intercepted a massive wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Moscow region overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that defenses destroyed approximately 600 drones aiming at the capital area. This significant aerial assault occurred just days before the highly anticipated summit in Shenzhen involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping.

Massive Drone Interceptions in Moscow Region

Sobyanin stated that the majority of the incoming drones were destroyed by the defense ministry air defense system on distant approaches to the city. An additional 191 drones were neutralized as they approached the immediate vicinity of Moscow. These interceptions took place overnight and continued into Monday morning as part of one of Kiev largest attacks of the nearly five-year war. The intensity of the barrage highlights the escalating military pressure on Russian infrastructure and capital regions.

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Russia Claims Over 1300 Drones Destroyed

The Russian defense ministry later confirmed that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 1,336 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight. These targets were spread across multiple regions including the Moscow area. Interceptions also occurred over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. This massive count of neutralized drones underscores the scale of the coordinated aerial offensive launched by Ukrainian forces against Russian territory.

Strikes Precede High-Level Diplomatic Talks

The barrage came hours after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant. Ukrainian troops also targeted an oil refinery and a military production site in the preceding operations. This timing creates a stark contrast between intense battlefield actions and the upcoming diplomatic engagement. The strikes serve as a backdrop to the negotiations scheduled for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

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Summit Agenda and Geopolitical Tensions

China confirmed on Monday that Xi Jinping would hold talks with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on November 19. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. US officials indicate that Russia war in Ukraine is not expected to be a primary focus of the trilateral talks. Trump has stated he intends to discuss denuclearisation and the war on Iran during the discussions. Washington is pursuing separate negotiations involving Kiev and Moscow to end the conflict.

European and Ukrainian Reactions

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reported that Xi Jinping showed irritation at suggestions that Ukraine could be discussed in the trilateral format. Steinmeier noted that Xi explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict. He argued that Europeans must be at the table for any relevant discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Shenzhen meeting risks becoming a 21st-century version of the 1945 Yalta conference. He fears major powers may attempt to redraw spheres of influence without including other affected countries.