Mortgage Refinance Applications Surge as Rates Dip Slightly

Refinancing activity in the US housing market saw a significant boost last week, fueled by a small decrease in mortgage interest rates. Despite the recent uptick, the market remains challenging for potential homebuyers, with high prices and limited inventory.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.95% last week from 6.97% the previous week. Applications to refinance a home loan jumped 10% compared with the previous week and were 33% higher than the same week one year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. That came after a 12% gain the previous week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.95% from 6.97%, and points remained unchanged at 0.64 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.'Mortgage rates moved slightly lower last week, which led to the pace of refinance applications reaching its strongest week since October 2024,' said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.'The average loan size for refinance borrowers increased, as these borrowers tend to be more responsive for a given change in rates.' Roughly 17% of homeowners with a mortgage have interest rates either at or above 6%, according to Redfin. That's the highest level since 2016. With rates now near 7%, however, there are still very few who can benefit from a refinance, given both the rate and the cost. The percentage increases may be large week to week, but they are coming off a very low volume. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home declined again, falling 2% for the week. Demand was 2% higher than the same week one year ago. Potential buyers are still facing a pricey and lean market. Most of the activity is now happening on the higher end.'The average loan size for a purchase application increased to its highest level since March 2022 at $456,100, partially driven by fewer FHA purchase applications but more VA loans compared to the previous week,' Kan added. Mortgage rates moved very slightly higher to start this week, according to a separate survey from Mortgage News Daily. Critical data on inflation Wednesday, the monthly consumer price index, however, could make for a more definitive move. 'There's plenty of anxiety over this one as early year inflation data is notoriously more difficult to forecast,' wrote Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily.'In addition to forecasting difficulty, markets are also eager for clarity on whether inflation continues stalling at prevailing levels or begins to make renewed progress toward the 2% target. Needle-threading is always possible, but any major indication in one direction or the other will likely give rates a big push in the logical direction.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MORTGAGE RATES REFINANCING HOUSING MARKET HOME BUYERS INFLATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cash-out mortgage refinance leads to credit score improvement, CFPB report revealsCash-out mortgage refinance leads to credit score improvement, CFPB report reveals

Read more »

Mortgage Rates Reach Highest Level Since May 2024Mortgage rates edged up last week, reaching their highest point since May 2024. Despite the higher rates, mortgage demand has been stronger this year compared to last year. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 7.09% from 6.99%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home were down slightly compared to last year, while applications to refinance increased significantly.

Read more »

Mortgage Applications Dip as Home Prices Climb and Inventory Remains LowDespite a slight decrease in mortgage rates and an increase in housing listings, demand for home purchases remains weak. Mortgage applications fell 4% last week, and home sales continue to languish at near 30-year lows. Inventory levels have increased, but home prices continue to rise.

Read more »

Mortgage Rates Surge to Eight-Month High, Fueling Housing SlumpThe average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the United States has climbed to slightly above 7%, the highest level in eight months, driven by rising bond yields and persistent inflation. This surge in borrowing costs has further dampened demand in an already struggling housing market, with sales on track for their worst year since 1995.

Read more »

Mortgage Rates Surge Above 7%, Raising Concerns for Housing MarketRising mortgage rates threaten to prolong the housing market slump, making homes less affordable and hindering sales. Experts warn of continued volatility and potential affordability crisis.

Read more »

Pending home sales drop sharply in December as mortgage rates surge back over 7%Diana Olick is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, currently serving as CNBC's real estate correspondent.

Read more »