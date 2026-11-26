Mortgage rates eased this week, but Zillow expects them to stay above 7 percent through mid-2027.

Mortgage rates dipped this week, but homebuyers are still facing significantly higher average monthly payments than earlier this year. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 7.21 percent from 7.28 percent last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac's latest survey released Wednesday.

“Mortgage rates moved back down this week, offering modest relief for prospective homebuyers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said. At this time last year, the average rate was 6.23 percent. Still, homebuyers financing a $400,000, 30-year mortgage are paying roughly $325 more per month than they would have in February, when mortgage rates briefly dipped to just below 6 percent.

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The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage, often used by homeowners refinancing, also declined this week, falling to 6.54 percent from 6.66 percent. A year ago, it stood at 5.51 percent. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point at its December 8-9 meeting, the final policy meeting of the year, as persistent inflation continues to put pressure on the central bank to keep interest rates elevated.