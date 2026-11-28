The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 7.21% in late November, up from 6.23% a year earlier, Freddie Mac says. Official Census, HUD and FHFA data show new-home sales at a 701,000 annual rate, permits down 8.7% on the year and prices up 2.5%.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the United States stood at 7.21% in the week to November 25, 2026, according to Freddie Mac's weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A year earlier the same survey showed 6.23%. The rate crossed 7% in late September for the first time since January 2025 and peaked at 7.40% in two consecutive October weeks, the highest weekly average in Freddie Mac's series since November 2023.

Over the past ten days, the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development published their latest readings on construction (November 18) and new-home sales (November 25), and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released its house price index (November 24). Headtopics compiled the official figures in one place: what buyers are paying for credit, how many new homes are selling and at what price, how much is being built, and where prices are still rising.

Also read U.S. Mortgage Rates Ease Slightly Amid Stock Market Volatility and Inflation Worries

At a glance

7.21%: average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the week to November 25, 2026, up from 6.23% a year earlier (Freddie Mac).

average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the week to November 25, 2026, up from 6.23% a year earlier (Freddie Mac). 701,000: new single-family houses sold in October at a seasonally adjusted annual rate; the preliminary estimate's changes from September and from a year earlier are not statistically significant (Census Bureau/HUD).

new single-family houses sold in October at a seasonally adjusted annual rate; the preliminary estimate's changes from September and from a year earlier are not statistically significant (Census Bureau/HUD). $391,300: median price of a new house sold in October; the average was $459,900, 12.1% below October 2025.

median price of a new house sold in October; the average was $459,900, 12.1% below October 2025. 1,295,000: housing units authorized by building permits in October at an annual rate, 8.7% fewer than a year earlier.

housing units authorized by building permits in October at an annual rate, 8.7% fewer than a year earlier. +2.5%: change in FHFA's house price index between the third quarters of 2025 and 2026; prices rose in 48 states.

change in FHFA's house price index between the third quarters of 2025 and 2026; prices rose in 48 states. $855,400: FHFA's 2027 baseline conforming loan limit for one-unit homes, $22,650 more than in 2026.

Chart: Headtopics; sources: Freddie Mac, Census Bureau/HUD, FHFA.

Mortgage rates: from a 5.98% low to above 7%

Freddie Mac's survey is built from thousands of loan applications that lenders submit to the company each week, and it tracks a borrower with good or excellent credit who puts 20% down on a single-family home. On that basis, the 30-year rate began 2026 a little above 6% and reached its low for the year, 5.98%, in the week of February 26. From spring onward it moved higher: 6.46% at the start of April, 6.53% at the end of May, 6.69% in early August.

The steepest stretch came in September and early October. The weekly average went from 6.76% on September 10 to 7.03% on September 24 and to 7.40% on October 8, where it stayed the following week. Freddie Mac's historical file shows the last week at or above 7% before that was in mid-January 2025 (7.04%), and the last week at or above 7.40% was in November 2023 (7.44%). Since mid-October the rate has eased slightly: 7.11% on November 12, 7.28% on November 19 and 7.21% in the latest survey, which was released a day early because of Thanksgiving.

The 15-year fixed rate followed the same path. It averaged 6.54% in the week to November 25, down from 6.66% a week earlier and up from 5.51% a year ago.

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To show what a gap of about one percentage point means in dollars, we applied the standard amortization formula to a $100,000, 30-year fixed loan. By our calculation, principal and interest come to about $679 a month at 7.21% and about $614 a month at 6.23%, a difference of roughly $65 a month, or about $781 a year, for every $100,000 borrowed. The figures leave out taxes, insurance and fees, and individual offers vary with credit, down payment and lender.

Chart: Headtopics; source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

For context on policy rates: the Federal Reserve lowered its federal funds target range three times between September and December 2025, to 3.50%-3.75%, and, after its September 15-16, 2026 meeting, raised it by a quarter point to 3.75%-4.00%, effective September 17, according to the Fed's own table of rate changes. Mortgage rates are not set by the Fed directly; they are offered by lenders and tracked by surveys such as Freddie Mac's.

New-home sales: 701,000 at an annual rate, with wide error margins

The Census Bureau and HUD estimate that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000 in October 2026. That is the pace of the month projected over a full year, not the number of homes sold in October itself. The estimate is preliminary and is usually revised: the agencies note that the first seasonally adjusted estimate of total sales is revised by about 6.7% on average.

The headline rate was 614,000 in September and 652,000 in October 2025. The Census Bureau marks both comparisons, +14.2% from September and +7.5% from a year earlier, as not statistically significant, because their 90% confidence intervals (±22.6% and ±23.0%) include zero. Read across the past 13 months, the annual rate has moved between 576,000 in January and 757,000 in November 2025.

Chart: Headtopics; source: U.S. Census Bureau and HUD. October's changes from September and from a year earlier are not statistically significant.

The supply side is measured more precisely. At the end of October, 470,000 new houses were for sale, seasonally adjusted. That is 1.5% fewer than in September and 4.1% fewer than in October 2025, and neither change carries the Census Bureau's "not significant" mark. At October's sales pace, that inventory equals 8.0 months of supply; the bureau reported 9.3 months for September and 9.0 for October 2025, but it does not treat those differences as statistically significant.

Prices of new homes: median $391,300, average $459,900

The median sales price of new houses sold in October was $391,300, compared with $392,600 in September and $404,200 in October 2025. According to the Census Bureau, neither difference is statistically significant.

The average price tells a clearer story in the bureau's own terms. It was $459,900 in October, 2.2% below September's $470,200 (not significant) and 12.1% below the $523,400 of October 2025. The year-on-year drop in the average has a 90% confidence interval of ±8.1%, which does not include zero, so the bureau treats it as statistically significant.

These are prices of newly built homes only. They do not measure what happens to the value of existing houses, which is what FHFA's index tracks.

Construction: permits down 8.7% on the year

Building permits, a measure of what developers plan to build, were issued at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,295,000 units in October. That is 7.4% below the revised September rate of 1,398,000 and 8.7% below the 1,418,000 of October 2025. Permits for single-family homes ran at 772,000, down from 846,000 in September. Permits for buildings with five units or more ran at 475,000.

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Housing starts, the number of homes on which construction began, were at an annual rate of 1,309,000 in October, against 1,191,000 in September and 1,273,000 in October 2025. Completions were at 1,272,000, against 1,419,000 a year earlier. The Census Bureau considers the monthly and yearly changes in starts and completions not statistically significant.

Chart: Headtopics; source: U.S. Census Bureau and HUD.

In the twelve months from October 2025 to September 2026, the permit rate ranged from 1,363,000 in March 2026 to 1,540,000 in February 2026. October's 1,295,000 is below that range.

House prices: up 2.5% in a year, rising in 48 states

FHFA's flagship house price index, which follows repeat sales of single-family homes with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose 2.5% between the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026. Prices rose 0.7% from the second quarter, and the seasonally adjusted monthly index for September was unchanged from August. FHFA says national prices have increased on an annual basis in every quarter since the start of 2012.

Prices rose in 48 states over the four quarters. The largest increases were in Alaska (8.2%), Connecticut (5.4%), Wisconsin (5.3%), Indiana (5.3%) and North Dakota (5.2%). The District of Columbia recorded a decline of 4.2%. Among the 100 largest metropolitan areas, prices rose in 82; the biggest gain was in Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina (8.9%), and the biggest decline in the Washington, DC-MD area (4.9%).

Chart: Headtopics; source: FHFA House Price Index.

All nine census divisions showed annual increases. The Middle Atlantic division was strongest at 4.9%; the Pacific division rose 0.5%.

Loan limit for 2027: $855,400

Also on November 24, FHFA set the conforming loan limits that define the size of mortgages Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can acquire in 2027. In most of the country, the limit for one-unit properties will be $855,400, an increase of $22,650 from 2026; by our calculation, that puts the 2026 limit at $832,750. The law requires FHFA to adjust the baseline in line with average home prices, and the agency used its expanded-data index, which rose 2.72% between the third quarters of 2025 and 2026. That is a different index from the 2.5% purchase-only figure above.

In high-cost areas the limit can be higher, up to a ceiling of $1,283,100, or 150% of the baseline. In Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the baseline is $1,283,100 and the ceiling $1,924,650. FHFA says the limit will be higher in all but 24 U.S. counties or county equivalents.

What comes next

Every Thursday: Freddie Mac publishes its weekly mortgage rate survey at 12 p.m. ET (on Wednesday when Thursday is a holiday).

Freddie Mac publishes its weekly mortgage rate survey at 12 p.m. ET (on Wednesday when Thursday is a holiday). December 8-9, 2026: scheduled meeting of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, with a Summary of Economic Projections.

scheduled meeting of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, with a Summary of Economic Projections. December 17, 2026: Census Bureau and HUD publish November building permits, housing starts and completions.

Census Bureau and HUD publish November building permits, housing starts and completions. December 23, 2026: Census Bureau and HUD publish November new-home sales.

Census Bureau and HUD publish November new-home sales. December 29, 2026: FHFA publishes its monthly house price index with data through October.

FHFA publishes its monthly house price index with data through October. February 23, 2027: FHFA publishes the fourth-quarter 2026 house price report.

About the data: Mortgage rates are from Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey (release of November 25, 2026, and its historical weekly file); the comparisons with January 2025 and November 2023 come from that file. New-home sales and prices are from the Census Bureau and HUD's New Residential Sales release for October 2026 (November 25, 2026); permits, starts and completions from New Residential Construction (November 18, 2026). Census figures are seasonally adjusted annual rates unless stated, October values are preliminary, and changes the bureau marks as not statistically significant are identified as such. House prices and loan limits are from FHFA's house price index release and its 2027 loan limit announcement (both November 24, 2026). Policy-rate history and the meeting date are from the Federal Reserve. All figures are reported values, not forecasts. The monthly payment example and the 2026 loan limit are our own calculations from the published figures. All sources were checked on November 28, 2026 (UTC). Charts: Headtopics. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.