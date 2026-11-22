A-ha frontman Morten Harket reveals he lived with undetected Parkinson's for 30 years before his 2022 diagnosis and discusses his current deep brain stimulation treatment.

A-ha frontman Morten Harket has disclosed that medical professionals informed him he likely suffered from Parkinson's disease for thirty years prior to his official diagnosis in 2022. The Norwegian musician, now 67, revealed that while underlying signs of the neurological condition were present for decades, his brain had compensated for the early deterioration until the damage reached a critical threshold. He remains astonished by the revelation that the progressive brain disorder was present and active long before he ever sought medical attention or publicized his health struggles.

Harket explained that the journey to his diagnosis began when he noticed his grip on his toothbrush felt unusually clumsy during a routine medical visit. His doctor immediately suspected Parkinson's, leading to a rapid confirmation via a specialized PET scan. Despite these early motor control issues, the singer managed to maintain his global career and perform with A-ha for years, completely unaware of the underlying neurological decline affecting his daily life and vocal capabilities.

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In the summer of 2024, Harket's symptoms worsened significantly, prompting him to travel to the Mayo Clinic in Florida for revolutionary treatment. He underwent deep brain stimulation, a complex surgical procedure where electrodes are implanted in the brain to emit signals that regulate abnormal neural activity. This intervention aims to stabilize the erratic brain signals caused by the disease, offering a potential reprieve from the advancing physical symptoms that were increasingly disrupting his ability to function.

The treatment process involves a delicate and dangerous balance, as Harket described in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine. He noted that too little stimulation can cause his train of thought or speech to fade away, while too much stimulation can trigger involuntary movements, twitches, and spasms. This precision requirement makes managing his condition a complex daily task that requires constant adjustment and rigorous medical oversight to ensure he remains stable.

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Additionally, Harket uses an implanted pump to administer Produodopa, a dopamine-like substance designed to mimic the effects of dopamine in the brain. He spends considerable effort trying to function properly while navigating the severe side effects of this medication. The combination of deep brain stimulation and pharmacological treatment represents his current strategy to maintain his quality of life and mitigate the physical impacts of the disorder as he continues to battle the disease.

Beyond the physical challenges, Harket expressed that losing his sense of self is one of the hardest aspects of living with a progressive neurological condition. He frequently feels he is no longer in control of his emotions, describing episodes where he cries suddenly and cannot stop or laughs when it is not genuine. These emotional fluctuations do not feel like his own, creating a distressing disconnect between his internal state and his outward expression.

Harket also reported losing his sense of taste and smell, experiencing significant weight loss, and suffering from insomnia for six months. Despite these hardships, he insists he does not feel bitter about his condition and emphasizes that he is still here. He has adopted a pragmatic approach influenced by his 94-year-old father, focusing on using whatever methods work to manage his declining organism and maintain his connection to life.

Harket went public with his diagnosis in June 2025, stating on the band's website that he had undergone several rounds of brain surgery. He admitted to battling his own body in recent years but decided to inform his fans for peace of mind. The announcement confirmed that the Take on Me hitmaker is managing the symptoms but faces an uncertain future regarding his ability to perform on stage or record new material.

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The singer's voice has changed due to the disease, leading to uncertainty about his creative future. He told the band's biographer Jan Omdahl that he does not currently feel like singing and lacks full technical control over his voice. While he remains broadminded about his potential as an artist, he acknowledges that expressing himself vocally is currently out of the question as he deals with the progressive nature of the illness.

A-ha, formed in 1982 by Harket along with Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Magne Furuholmen, achieved global breakthrough in 1985 with their debut album Hunting High and Low. Hits such as Take on Me and The Sun Always Shines on TV defined an era of music. Now, Harket is navigating a new chapter, balancing his health needs with his legacy and potential future contributions to the band while adjusting to a life altered by the long-hidden progression of Parkinson's disease.