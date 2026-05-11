Mortal Kombat Sequels: Domestic and Overseas Audiences Reflect Split Box Office Performance

The Mortal Kombat sequel, while facing competition, managed to debut with a modest global success with $63 million worldwide during the opening weekend. However, it had to compete with other released films such as The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and others in North America. Despite international competition and the estimated budget, industry projections suggest that the film could finish near $130 million worldwide with the possibility of sequels being considered

The sequel to Mortal Kombat in the video game adaptation franchise faced a modest global debut due to stiff competition with other released films. The film’s estimated $63 million worldwide opening during the opening weekend included $40 million domestically and $23 million from international markets.

The Mortal Kombat sequel, directed by Simon McQuoid, encountered a split between domestic and overseas audiences with the performance being weaker internationally. Industry projections now suggest that the film could finish near $130 million worldwide with the possibility of more sequels being considered.

Despite competition with other released films such as Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel managed to make the top of the weekend rankings in North America with a $40 million opening, placing it close to The Devil Wears Prada 2. New additions to the cast include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, alongside Tati Gabrielle and Adeline Rudolph





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Mortal Kombat Sequel Global Debut Domestic And Overseas Audiences Competitive Domestic Performance Stiff Competition Budget Marketing Costs Momentum Revenue Successful Box Office Performance

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