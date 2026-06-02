Mortal Kombat II Sets Summer 2026 Home Release Dates

The sequel to the 2021 reboot, Mortal Kombat II, will be available for digital rental and purchase starting June 9, 2026, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on July 28, 2026. The film, directed by Simon McQuoid, has earned over $125 million worldwide and received positive audience scores.

The upcoming sequel Mortal Kombat II, directed by Simon McQuoid, has announced its home media release schedule. The film will debut digitally across platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango on June 9, 2026.

A physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD is scheduled for July 28, 2026. The movie continues the story from the 2021 reboot and features an ensemble cast including Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Production is handled by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, and Simon McQuoid, with executive producers Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon, and Lawrence Kasanoff. The home release editions promise extensive bonus content. Viewers can expect behind-the-scenes footage exploring the creation of the film's realms, which combine practical sets with visual effects. Featurettes will delve into character development, stunt preparation, intense fight choreography, and the weapons training that shaped the combat styles.

There will also be a special interview with Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise, discussing its three-decade history across games, films, and comics. Following its theatrical run, Mortal Kombat II has garnered strong reception. It holds a 64% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88% audience score. The film has grossed over $125 million globally against an $80 million production budget.

This performance positions the sequel as a solid follow-up to the 2021 original. The upcoming home releases will allow fans to revisit the film's action and expanded universe, which introduces new alliances and more elaborate fatalities





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