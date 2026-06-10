Mortal Kombat II: Check Out The First 10 Minutes Of The Film

Warner Bros. has released the first 10 minutes of Mortal Kombat II, giving fans an early look at the film online. The clip delivers mostly brutal fight scenes with light exposition, while setting up new characters and a dangerous main villain.

Warner Bros. has released the first 10 minutes of Mortal Kombat II, giving fans an early look at the film online. The opening footage shows Shao Kahn arriving at Kitana's home and battling her father before the story jumps ahead.

In the present day, Mortal Kombat II spotlights an adult Kitana as she faces off with her ally, trainer, and protector Jade. The clip delivers mostly brutal fight scenes with light exposition, while setting up new characters and a dangerous main villain. The trailer is mostly fighting, which is what you would expect from a film based on a fighting game, but it also doesn't tell fans anything beyond what players already know about the canon going into the film.

The company gave the exclusive footage during one of the IGN Live showcases that took place over Summer Game Fest weekend this year. The clip shows the arrival of Shao Kahn to Kitana's home, where he battled her father, which dovetails into the present day, where we see a grown woman Kitana fighting with her lifelong best friend, protector, and trainer, Jade.

They do a really good job of setting up fans from the first film, introducing them to a couple of new characters, and establishing that the villain in this film will be a badass. If you want to know more, you can read about the film's cast and characters, which includes Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade.

The film is set to be released in the near future, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. In other news, Epic Games has partnered with Hyundai to bring World Cup experiences to both Fortnite and Rocket League during the most of the event. Tonight on WWE NXT, Zaria gets a shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley, and we're sure no one will interfere.

MUG Root Beer has revealed the new Floats Vanilla Howler flavor coming out this month, playing off the new dirty soda craze. Riot Games revealed new details about their latest champion, Locke, who will arrive in the game on June 24, 2026. Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back a classic for America's 250th Anniversary, as Spy For George Washington is back in print.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mortal Kombat II Warner Bros. First 10 Minutes Film Release New Characters Dangerous Main Villain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mortal Kombat II Struggles at the Box Office but Finds Hope in Digital ReleaseThe 2026 sequel to the Mortal Kombat reboot receives better reviews yet underperforms financially, prompting an early VOD launch and sparking debate over how faithfully adapting video games can succeed in film.

Read more »

Mortal Kombat II Invades Homes EverywhereAhead of its arrival, Collider exclusively shares a sneak peek of a clash between Scorpion and Noob Saibot, two of the most recognizable fighters from the series.

Read more »

The Mortal Thor #11: A Corporate Solution to Workplace IrritationThe Mortal Thor 11, the latest issue of the Marvel comic book series, hits stores this Wednesday, June 10th. The story revolves around CEO Dario Agger, who has forgotten the Gods of Asgard but still finds Sigurd Jarlson irritating enough to warrant permanent removal.

Read more »

Mortal Kombat Film Series: A Brief History and Box Office PerformanceExplore the box office success and critical acclaim of the Mortal Kombat film series. Dive into the factors that contributes to the movie's success, including the revitalizing of the franchise

Read more »