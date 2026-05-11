Mortal Kombat II: Box Office Performance, Critical and Audience Reception, and Casting

The video game movie, 'Mortal Kombat II', made $63 million worldwide, with $40 million of that coming from the domestic market. Internationally, its $23 million take can be owed to two things: it’s not out everywhere in the world yet, and it was overwhelmed by the one-two punch of a trailer about talking sheep trying to find who killed Hugh Jackman. Despite coming in fourth behind the movies mentioned above, 'Mortal Kombat II' has gotten a strong reception from critics and audiences alike, so word of mouth may help it in the weeks ahead. The perfect Johnny Cage casting wouldn't have happened without 'The Boys' season 4 giving Karl Urban a break from the action. Why 'Mortal Kombat II' Ignores Most of the Events of the First Film I Hope 'Mortal Kombat II' Knows What It’s Doing With an iffy first movie and the games now MIA, can 'Mortal Kombat II' keep the franchise going another round?

The video game movie , 'Mortal Kombat II', made $63 million worldwide, with $40 million of that coming from the domestic market. Internationally, its $23 million take can be owed to two things: it’s not out everywhere in the world yet, and it was overwhelmed by the one-two punch of a trailer about talking sheep trying to find who killed Hugh Jackman .

Despite coming in fourth behind the movies mentioned above, 'Mortal Kombat II' has gotten a strong reception from critics and audiences alike, so word of mouth may help it in the weeks ahead. The perfect Johnny Cage casting wouldn't have happened without 'The Boys' season 4 giving Karl Urban a break from the action.

Why 'Mortal Kombat II' Ignores Most of the Events of the First Film I Hope 'Mortal Kombat II' Knows What It’s Doing With an iffy first movie and the games now MIA, can 'Mortal Kombat II' keep the franchise going another round





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Mortal Kombat II Box Office Performance Critical And Audience Reception Casting Video Game Movie Talking Sheep Hugh Jackman Johnny Cage The Boys The Boys Season 4 Karl Urban The Boys Season 4 Giving Karl Urban A Break Fr The Boys Season 4 Giving Karl Urban A Break Fr The Boys Season 4 Giving Karl Urban A Break Fr The Boys Season 4 Giving Karl Urban A Break Fr

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