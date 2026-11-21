Veteran music industry executive Mort Weiner died on Oct. 25 at age 92, leaving a legacy of four decades leading sales, marketing, and distribution at major labels including Motown, RCA, and Columbia.

Mort Weiner, a veteran executive who shaped the business side of the American music industry for nearly four decades, died on Oct. 25. He was 92 years old. Over the course of his career, Weiner held senior leadership roles in sales, promotion, marketing, and distribution at some of the most significant record labels in history.

A Career Spanning Major Music Labels

Weiner began his professional journey in the recording industry in 1961 as the Miami branch manager for Dot Records. During that year, Dot Records achieved a major milestone with a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart featuring Tony Orlando and Dawn's song "Moody River." This early success set the stage for a long tenure in regional and national music distribution.

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Following his time at Dot, Weiner handled local promotion for Columbia Records in Miami. In this capacity, he helped build early consumer interest in the artist Bobby Darin. By 1966, his responsibilities expanded significantly as he took charge of promotion across 11 Southern states for Columbia's Date label.

Leadership at Metromedia and Motown

In 1967, Weiner joined MGM Records, where he was appointed national singles sales manager for Verve and Verve/Forecast. Around the time of its launch in late 1968, he joined Metromedia Records. He rapidly advanced from Eastern regional promotion to director of national sales, and eventually to national director of marketing and merchandising.

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During his tenure at Metromedia, the label's biggest star was Julie Andrews, who was one of the top teen pop stars of that era. From 1969 to 1970, Andrews landed four top 10 Hot 100 hits for Metromedia. These hits included the songs "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Weiner later joined the Los Angeles office of Motown Records, serving as executive administrator of promotion. His work during this period included the label's Greatest Hits collection, which remained on the Billboard 200 chart for six months and achieved platinum status. While at Motown, he was named a finalist for record company executive of the year.

RCA, 20th Century-Fox, and International Expansion

In 1975, Weiner moved to RCA Records as the sales and promotion manager for custom labels. He subsequently directed custom label sales and, in 1977, became director of pop product merchandising. In this role, he oversaw RCA's pop product managers and worked with affiliated labels.

His work with affiliated labels produced significant hits, including Silver Convention's "Fly, Robin, Fly" on Midland International. This track was a Hot 100-topping, Grammy-winning smash from 1975. He also worked on the soundtrack to the film Saturday Night Fever.

In 1979, Weiner joined 20th Century-Fox Records as director of sales and merchandising. He became vice president of sales and merchandising in 1980. That same year, label president Stan Cornen put him in charge of international operations. As part of the label's push to expand sales abroad, Weiner met with executives at RCA, which handled the label's international distribution.

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Later Roles and Industry Legacy

Weiner later served as vice president of sales and distribution at Total Experience Records. In this role, he helped introduce a program that used lower suggested retail prices and dealer incentives to support new artists. He returned to Motown Records in 1987 as vice president of sales and distribution, a newly created position at the time.

During his second stint at Motown, the label had back-to-back top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in 1987. These hits were "Just to See Her," which won a Grammy, and "One Heartbeat."

Weiner's later work took him into record and compact disc manufacturing, including a role as vice president of sales at Nimbus Manufacturing. From his early days promoting singles in Miami to his work in national distribution and CD manufacturing, Weiner spent his career on the business side of getting music heard.

Colleagues remember Weiner for his dedication to artists and the industry. One former colleague stated that they hired Weiner to run marketing, sales, and international efforts at 20th Century Fox Records. They noted that his work, energy, and commitment were superb, and that he became a true friend.

Weiner's career spanned from the early 1960s to the 1990s, touching nearly every major label in the United States. His contributions helped define the commercial strategies of the music industry during its most dynamic periods of growth.